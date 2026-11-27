The BJP-led NDA is strategically calculating its votes in the Lok Sabha to pass a crucial constitutional amendment linking women's reservation to delimitation, potentially garnering significant support from various opposition factions.

FILE IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in Lok Sabha during the Special Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi, April 17, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP-led NDA could secure 319 votes in the Lok Sabha for a women's reservation constitutional amendment with support from 20 Trinamool Congress rebels and the Shiromani Akali Dal MP.

The vote tally could increase to 353 if the DMK's 22 MPs, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)'s eight, and the YSR Congress Party's four lawmakers also vote in its favour.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the government has asked the Lok Sabha to reconvene on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, fueling speculation about the women's reservation bill.

The government needs 360 votes for a two-thirds majority if all 539 sitting MPs vote, but abstentions on the opposition benches could improve its chances.

The DMK and NCP (SP) have indicated conditional support, with the DMK seeking assurances on Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats and NCP (SP) on uniform seat increases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance could muster 319 votes in the Lok Sabha with the backing of 20 Trinamool Congress rebels and the lone Shiromani Akali Dal MP if the government brings back a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation.

Potential Vote Count For Amendment

The tally could rise to 353 if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) 22 MPs, the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar's eight and the YSR Congress Party's four lawmakers also vote in its favour.

The Lok Sabha has 543 seats, three of which are vacant. If all 539 sitting MPs other than the Speaker vote, the government would need 360 votes, seven more than the projected tally.

Abstentions on the opposition benches could improve the government's chances. Under Article 368, a constitutional amendment requires a majority of the total membership of each House and the support of at least two-thirds of the members present and voting.

With 353 votes in favour, the government would clear the two-thirds mark in the Lok Sabha if 529 or fewer MPs vote.

Upcoming Parliamentary Sessions And Speculation

The numbers come into focus after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the government has asked the Lok Sabha to reconvene on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 to transact essential government business. The sittings could conclude on December 3, he said.

The announcement comes amid speculation that the government could revive its legislative push on delimitation and women's reservation. The agenda for the special sitting is yet to be announced.

Shifting Political Alliances And Support

The NDA has 298 MPs before counting the Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, whose party revived its alliance with the BJP on Tuesday for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. The BJP accounts for 240 MPs, the Telugu Desam Party 16, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 13 and the Janata Dal-United 12.

The INDIA bloc has 180 MPs, including 98 from the Congress, 37 from the Samajwadi Party and eight each from the NCP-SP and the Trinamool faction led by Mamata Banerjee.

The DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party, which has three MPs, have both said that they have left the opposition alliance.

The DMK quit the INDIA bloc after the Congress joined the TVK government in Tamil Nadu earlier this year. The BJP is looking to win over the DMK by assuring it that Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats would remain intact after delimitation.

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule has indicated that her party could back the bill if it guarantees a uniform 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state.

Twenty of the Trinamool's 28 Lok Sabha MPs broke away in June, saying they had joined the National Citizens Party of India. Speaker Om Birla allotted them separate seats in the House in July.

Background On Women's Reservation Bill

When the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill came up for a vote in Lok Sabha on April 17, 298 MPs voted in favour and 230 against. With 528 votes cast, the government needed 352 votes but fell 54 short.

The April package sought to expand the Lok Sabha and implement one-third reservation for women in the Lower House and state assemblies through a fresh delimitation exercise.

Parliament enacted the quota in 2023, tying its rollout to delimitation after the publication of figures from the first census taken up after the law came into force.