Will The Peta Fit President Murmu?

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai anxiously waits to see if the traditional Mysore peta fits President Droupadi Murmu at the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu -- on her visit to any state after ascending to the presidency -- is received by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on her arrival in Mysuru. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Preparations underway at an intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi will inaugurate the intersection on the legendary singer's 93rd birth anniversary on Wednesday, September 28.

A 40 feet high, 14 ton Veena has already been installed at the site. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with budding footballers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Palakkad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Gujarat sanitation worker Harsh Solanki and his family enjoy a meal with Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders at the Delhi chief minister's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo