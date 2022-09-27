News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will The Peta Fit President Murmu?

Will The Peta Fit President Murmu?

By Rediff News Bureau
September 27, 2022 11:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of what some of our leaders were up to on Monday, September 26, 2022.

 

 

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai anxiously waits to see if the traditional Mysore peta fits President Droupadi Murmu at the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu -- on her visit to any state after ascending to the presidency -- is received by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on her arrival in Mysuru. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Preparations underway at an intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi will inaugurate the intersection on the legendary singer's 93rd birth anniversary on Wednesday, September 28.
A 40 feet high, 14 ton Veena has already been installed at the site. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with budding footballers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Palakkad. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gujarat sanitation worker Harsh Solanki and his family enjoy a meal with Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders at the Delhi chief minister's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A couple of weeks ago, Kejriwal had dinner at an autorickshaw driver's home in Ahmedabad, part of the AAP supremo's outreach to ordinary Gujaratis before December's assembly election in the state. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
A 40 Feet, 14 Ton, Veena For Lataji
A 40 Feet, 14 Ton, Veena For Lataji
How Mamatadi Spent Mahalaya
How Mamatadi Spent Mahalaya
OTA Salutes Col. Lakshmi To Mark 30 Yrs
OTA Salutes Col. Lakshmi To Mark 30 Yrs
KJo Gets Roasted For 'Alia' Obsession!
KJo Gets Roasted For 'Alia' Obsession!
Historic! SC begins live-streaming of proceedings
Historic! SC begins live-streaming of proceedings
HC bars AAP, leaders from defaming Lt Gov Saxena
HC bars AAP, leaders from defaming Lt Gov Saxena
Bhavana Pandey's FABULOUS Life!
Bhavana Pandey's FABULOUS Life!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Who Is Sambit Patra Hugging?

Who Is Sambit Patra Hugging?

Who Is The Dalai Lama Saluting?

Who Is The Dalai Lama Saluting?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances