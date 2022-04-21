News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will take serious view of Wednesday's demolition: SC

Will take serious view of Wednesday's demolition: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 21, 2022 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo until further orders on the issue of demolition of buildings in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

IMAGE: Delhi: Residents look on as a bulldozer demolishes a structure during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi on  Wednesday, April 20, 2022. . Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

"Status quo to be maintained till further order...List after two weeks and pleadings to be completed till then," the court said.

 

The apex court also said that it will take a serious view of the demolition on Wednesday, which was carried out even after its orders though the NDMC Mayor was informed.

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jahangirpuri demolition didn't halt despite SC stay
Jahangirpuri demolition didn't halt despite SC stay
Switch off bulldozers of hate: Oppn on demolition drive
Switch off bulldozers of hate: Oppn on demolition drive
Not against Muslims: Naqvi defends Jahangirpuri action
Not against Muslims: Naqvi defends Jahangirpuri action
Denim Style Lessons From Models
Denim Style Lessons From Models
'Ponting's last-minute pep talk worked wonders'
'Ponting's last-minute pep talk worked wonders'
Sabarmati ashram gifts BoJo Gandhi's unpublished work
Sabarmati ashram gifts BoJo Gandhi's unpublished work
Gatka on The Guru's 400th Anniversary
Gatka on The Guru's 400th Anniversary
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Run bulldozers on BJP headquarters, Shah's house: AAP

Run bulldozers on BJP headquarters, Shah's house: AAP

Bulldozers not against Muslims but criminals: RSS

Bulldozers not against Muslims but criminals: RSS

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances