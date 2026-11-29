Amidst political tensions, the INDIA bloc leaders convened with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to lobby against the controversial delimitation bill, which is poised for introduction in the Lok Sabha on November 30 and has sparked significant debate over its implications for democracy and representation.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA Bloc leaders, arrive at Breach Candy Hospital to meet NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, November 29, 2026. Photograph: Mumbai Regional Congress Committee/ANI Phot

Key Points INDIA bloc leaders met Sharad Pawar on Sunday night to dissuade him from supporting the delimitation bill.

NCP (SP) appears inclined to support the delimitation bill, which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30.

DMK chief M K Stalin has asserted his party's support for the bill, prioritising "Tamil Nadu First" to protect the state's political strength.

The Centre plans to introduce a Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30 for one-third women's reservation, increasing seat allocation and freezing boundaries until 2051.

The INDIA bloc argues the delimitation-linked bill threatens democracy, enables partisan redrawing, harms SC/ST representation, and links women's reservation to delimitation.

A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai on Sunday night, amid the buzz that his party may support the delimitation bill.

"The fight is on. It's all good," said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, before leaving for Delhi.

"We have presented (our case). I hope that he (Pawar) has understood and will support. The nation is important always," Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said.

"He has stood with secular forces. We are very confident that they will help INDIA bloc," he said.

INDIA Bloc's Appeal To Pawar

NCP(SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule was not present when the INDIA bloc leaders visited the hospital, said a senior state Congress leader.

"Delhi," said a cryptic message on Sule's WhatsApp status, posted around 10.30 pm.

The delegation, which included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, left the hospital, where Pawar (85) has been recuperating after suffering from dehydration, without interacting with the media waiting outside.

The state Congress leader, who was with the delegation, told PTI that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders inquired about Pawar's health and requested him not to support the delimitation bill.

He said Supriya Sule was not present at the hospital, but her daughter and son-in-law were with Pawar when the INDIA bloc leaders arrived.

"The opposition leaders requested Pawar to support the INDIA bloc's decision to oppose the delimitation bill. Pawar said he would discuss the matter," the state Congress leader said.

Earlier, the delegation arrived at Mumbai airport after meeting DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who accompanied the group to meet Stalin, was not present in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and state Congress leaders received the INDIA bloc leaders at the airport.

NCP(SP)'s Stance On Delimitation

NCP (SP), which has eight MPs, appears inclined to support the delimitation bill, which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30. The party has not officially announced its stand, but Sule has repeatedly indicated that she is not averse to supporting the bill.

Her nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar has written an open letter to her, urging her to "reconsider" the decision.

DMK's Support For The Bill

During the day, INDIA bloc leaders flew to Chennai to meet Stalin to voice their concerns over the delimitation bill.

However, Stalin, whose DMK has 22 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha members, asserted that his party's stand remains "Tamil Nadu First" and that supporting the bill was the only way to protect the state's political strength for the next 25 years.

Understanding The Delimitation Bill

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30 to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

Meanwhile, the government claimed to have secured the backing of 371 Lok Sabha MPs, comfortably clearing the two-thirds majority threshold required for a constitutional amendment.

According to the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders, the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill threatens democracy, enables partisan constituency redrawing, harms SC/ST representation, and ties women's reservation to delimitation.