'Will pure petrol come from your father's house': BJP MP sparks row

BJP MP Janardan Mishra passionately defends India's ethanol blending policy, emphasising the nation's significant crude oil import dependency and challenging critics to consider alternative fuel sources for energy security.

IMAGE: BJP MP Janardan Mishra. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points BJP MP Janardan Mishra strongly defends the Centre's ethanol blending policy, questioning opponents.

India imports 80 per cent of its crude oil, making ethanol blending crucial for energy security.

Mishra highlights global geopolitical challenges affecting oil supply routes.

He cites Brazil's successful use of 100 per cent ethanol in vehicles without issues.

Experts in India believe ethanol does not harm vehicle engines, despite "unnecessary" opposition.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the blending of ethanol in petrol in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, on Sunday defended the Centre's ethanol policy and asked its opponents, "Will pure petrol come from your father's house?"

Addressing an event to inaugurate new flight services from Rewa to Bhopal and Kolkata, Mishra said that India produces only 20 per cent of crude oil, while 80 per cent has to be imported from abroad.

Addressing India's Crude Oil Dependency

Citing the global geo-political situation, the BJP MP claimed that ships have to travel an additional distance of approximately 18,000 km to supply oil.

"In such a situation, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol, some people start protesting."

"A movement is underway claiming that ethanol won't work, pure petrol will. Will pure petrol come from your father's house? If there's no pure petrol in the country, where will it come from?" he said.

Ethanol Blending: A Global Perspective

Mishra also said that vehicles in India can run on ethanol blending, but some people are saying don't use it.

"If ethanol is not produced, where will petrol come from, where will diesel come from?"

Defending ethanol blending in petrol, he claimed that in Brazil, vehicles run on 100 per cent ethanol, and there are no problems with vehicles there.

Brazil produces maximum ethanol in the world, which is why vehicles there run on 100 per cent ethanol, he said.

Mishra, who often makes headlines for his controversial comments, said that experts in India also believe that ethanol does not harm vehicle engines, yet there is "unnecessary" opposition to it.

He also claimed that if there is any place in the world today where inflation is the lowest and employment is highest, it is in India.