Will Pakistan attend India's SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum?

India is set to host the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20-22, bringing together member states and dialogue partners to discuss shared cultural heritage, with keen anticipation for Pakistan's potential participation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points India will host the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Quila, New Delhi, from November 20-22.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed hope for Pakistan's participation, noting it's a significant invitation after last year's military hostilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural ceremony on November 20, with sessions focusing on civilisational and cultural expression, art, architecture, language, literature, and manuscripts.

Fifteen countries, including China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, have confirmed their attendance out of 25 invited nations.

India aims to broaden SCO's scope beyond geopolitics and economics to include shared civilisational heritage and human values.

China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are among the countries that have confirmed participation in the upcoming SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which India will host at the historic Purana Quila here from November 20-22, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.

Interacting with the media at the Bharat Mandapam here ahead of the event, Shekhawat said he remained "hopeful" that Pakistan would also confirm its participation and attend the forum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural ceremony on November 20, while several sessions will be held on November 21 and 22 around four broad themes, including civilisational and cultural expression, art and architecture, and language, literature and manuscripts, the minister said.

SCO's Vision And Goals

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.

Among the main goals of the SCO are to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness; and promote multilateral interaction to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, reads its website.

Shekhawat said India's aim was to ensure that the SCO was not merely a geopolitical and economic platform but also a forum for shared civilisational heritage and human values.

International Participation And Cultural Diplomacy

Besides its member countries, the SCO has some observer states and dialogue partners. There are 15 countries with SCO dialogue partner status, namely, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka, according to the SCO website.

Asked to name some of the countries which have confirmed participation, Shekhawat said invitations were sent to 25 countries, out of which 15 have confirmed participation.

Countries which have confirmed participation include China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka, he said.

He asserted that culture has the power to initiate dialogues and build bridges of trust between countries and civilisations.

The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan's Potential Attendance

India has invited all the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), including Pakistan, for the grouping's Civilisational Dialogue Forum to be held in the national capital next month, the MEA had said on October 28.

It is learnt that Pakistan's National Heritage and Culture Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has been invited to the meeting.

It is perhaps for the first time that New Delhi has extended an invitation to a senior minister from Pakistan to attend an event in India after last year's May 7-10 military hostilities following Operation Sindoor.