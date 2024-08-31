News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will Modi's recent Kyiv visit open door for Ukraine peace talks?

Will Modi's recent Kyiv visit open door for Ukraine peace talks?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 31, 2024 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Friday said the recent high-level visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyiv will pave the way for "stronger bilateral ties" apart from facilitating more forward-looking discussions on the possibility of a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting, in Kyiv, on August 23, 2024. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

During his weekly media briefing in New Delhi, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query, said, "As friends and partners, we will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace."

 

Asked about Indians stuck in the Russian army, he said, as of today, "15 Indians who have been released, returned to India. There are others, who are awaiting discharge".

"Our mission, our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities, both on the foreign office side and the defence side, and we hope that those who want to return to India will be released soon," he said.

He also responded to multiple queries on Modi's recent visit to Ukraine and the statement issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on it.

"Our view is that the Ukranian side has their perspective on various issues and matters, and they are sharing them with the media," Jaiswal said.

"As far as we are concerned, we will be guided by the bilateral discussion that we had with them, including the high-level visit that just concluded, which we believe will pave the way for stronger bilateral ties apart from facilitating more forward-looking discussions on the possibility of peaceful resolution of the conflict," he added.

The spokesperson said India has "always advocated constructive, solution-oriented, and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to this conflict".

"This is evident in our approach, in our outreach to both Russia and Ukraine, at the highest level. The PM has already indicated India's willingness to play a constructive role in the interest of peace. However, it is too early to comment on specific modalities and pathways at this stage," he added.

The decision as to when and how to commence peace talks is the prerogative of the two parties to the conflict, he said.

"As friends and partners, we will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace," Jaiswal said.

On reports about a group of Indians being stranded at Sao Paulo airport in Brazil, he said, "As far as the issue of Indians stranded at Sao Paulo airport is concerned, yes, we are aware".

"There are several Indians. We also have a consulate in Sao Paulo, which is in touch with the foreign office representatives in the city. They also sought a meeting with local authorities. Contrary to what was reported in some media, Indians at the airport are being taken care of, in terms of food," he added.

On a query on the India-Germany bilateral ties, he said the mobility partnership signed between the two sides earlier will "facilitate our people-to-people ties."

Asked when will the India-Africa Summit be held, Jaiswal said, "We are in talks with the African Union to see when can the India-Africa summit be scheduled."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Not happy with Zelenskyy's remark, India tells Ukraine
Not happy with Zelenskyy's remark, India tells Ukraine
Modi briefs Biden on Ukraine, Bangladesh situation
Modi briefs Biden on Ukraine, Bangladesh situation
What Did Modi's Ukraine Visit Achieve?
What Did Modi's Ukraine Visit Achieve?
Huge Upset! Djokovic crashes out of US Open
Huge Upset! Djokovic crashes out of US Open
Brazil top court orders suspension of Elon Musk's X
Brazil top court orders suspension of Elon Musk's X
Diamond League PIX: Yavi misses World record
Diamond League PIX: Yavi misses World record
Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open Round 3
Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open Round 3

More like this

Zelenskyy explains war situation, Modi 'ready to help'

Zelenskyy explains war situation, Modi 'ready to help'

'India ready to...': Modi leaves for Ukraine

'India ready to...': Modi leaves for Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances