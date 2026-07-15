Will Modi Appeal To Sonam Wangchuk To End His Fast?

As Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered the 17th day, concerns over his rapidly deteriorating health intensified, prompting appeals from political leaders, celebrities and social media urging the famed environmentalist and educationist to end his fast.
Wangchuk's fast at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi is in support of the Cockroach Janata Party campaign, seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff