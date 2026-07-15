Will Modi Appeal To Sonam Wangchuk To End His Fast?

As Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered the 17th day, concerns over his rapidly deteriorating health intensified, prompting appeals from political leaders, celebrities and social media urging the famed environmentalist and educationist to end his fast.

Wangchuk's fast at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi is in support of the Cockroach Janata Party campaign, seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak.

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj speaks as she arrives to meet Sonam Wangchuk. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is also present. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Priya Saroj meets Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff