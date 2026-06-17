Will Marathwada's 3 Uddhav Sena MPs switch sides?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is currently grappling with significant internal turmoil as widespread speculation suggests that a substantial number of its Lok Sabha MPs are contemplating a defection to the rival Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, sparking an intense political watch in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT supremo Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Speculation is rife that 'six to seven' of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine Lok Sabha MPs are inclined to defect to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Party workers in Parbhani, Hingoli, and Dharashiv constituencies are closely monitoring developments amidst these loyalty shifts.

Sena (UBT) leaders are attempting to downplay 'Operation Tiger' rumours, which suggest the ruling Shiv Sena is trying to poach their MPs.

Despite claims from local leaders that MPs like Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar will remain loyal, MP Sanjay Jadhav has been out of touch with the party.

Uddhav Thackeray recently held a meeting with his MPs, with some attending in person and others online, to address the situation.

Shiv Sena-UBT workers in Parbhani, Hingoli and Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra's Marathwada region are closely watching developments, amid speculation of shifting loyalties within the party ranks.

The atmosphere has been marked by curiosity and unease as talk of possible defections gains ground.

However, the party workers in Hingoli sought to quell the speculation, asserting that their MP Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar will remain with the Uddhav Thackeray‑led faction and not take any decision to switch sides.

Defection Rumours and 'Operation Tiger'

The Opposition Shiv Sena-UBT is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the Shinde-led ruling Shiv Sena and camping in New Delhi, sources said on June 16.

The Sena-UBT has been trying to downplay the speculation of an 'Operation Tiger' (by ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde) to poach party MPs.

Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Sena-UBT contested four out of eight seats in Marathwada. Three of them -- Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli) and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) -- emerged victorious.

Local Leaders' Assertions

Talking to PTI, Sena-UBT Parbhani district president Ravi Dharme said, ''MP Sanjay Jadhav has been away from the party for two and a half months. We are not in touch as of now. Jadhav last came with the party officials for the filing of nomination of party candidate Vivek Navandar for the upcoming MLC elections.

"He had asked me earlier once about switching over, but I told him that as a party worker I am not with him,'' he claimed.

Shiv Sena-UBT Hingoli district president Sandesh Deshmukh claimed that MP Ashtikar will not switch sides.

''I had a word with him yesterday around 4 pm. He is not in Delhi; he is in Nanded as his son is contesting the legislative council election. He has not spoken to me anything about switching over, and I think he will not go to any other party,'' he said.

Uncertainty in Dharashiv

Sena-UBT Dharashiv city head Somnath Gurav claimed their MP Nimbalkar has not taken any decision on shifting loyalty.

''No decision to switch or opt for something else has been made by Omprakash Rajenimbalkar till now. I have spoken to him.

"Yesterday, the verdict in the murder case of (MP's father) Pawanraje Nimbalkar was going to come, but it was postponed till June 20," he said.

"Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar spoke to me and has told me that he is in Pune, and we know about this (speculation of rebellion) only through the news.

"The party workers are also curious about the situation. The situation is not clear as of now,'' he added.

Uddhav Thackeray's Meeting

On Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of his party MPs. While MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh were present online.

Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Thackeray over the phone, party leader Sanjay Raut had said.