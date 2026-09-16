Will JD-U Blink On UCC In Bihar?

'Nitishji as CM never supported the UCC and publicly expressed his strong reservations over UCC.'

IMAGE: Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar lights a ceremonial lamp at the inauguration of the three-day Krishna Utsav at the Miller School Ground in Patna, September 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points JD-U says it will decide its UCC position only after examining provisions not yet available publicly.

Nitish Kumar had previously opposed UCC, citing Constitutional concerns and calling for wider debate.

Political analysts view JD-U's differing statements as an attempt to balance its political interests.

Unlike in most Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, Bihar's ruling bloc appears divided over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The BJP's main ally, the Janata Dal-United, is not ready to support Union Home Minister Amit Shah's move to implement the UCC in all 21 NDA-ruled states.

Senior JD-U leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary made it clear on September 15 that the JD-U will make its stand clear on the UCC only after reading its provisions.

Details of Bihar's UCC are not in the public domain.

Deputy CM Choudhary, who is considered close to JD-U National President and former chief minister Nitish Kumar, revealed the party's position on the UCC a day after party MLA and former minister Shyam Razak stated that the party would not allow the UCC's implementation in Bihar.

This is not the first time the JD-U has publicly differed with Shah on the UCC.

Four years ago, in 2022, the JD-U rejected the growing demand from BJP leaders to introduce the UCC in the state.

JD-U leaders had then said that there was no need for a UCC in Bihar, and that the party would not compromise on its principles.

It seems that the JD-U's strategy is to send a political message to the BJP's top leadership that the party will not follow the saffron party's plan to polarise society further.

"Nitishji as CM never supported the UCC and publicly expressed his strong reservations over UCC, citing the Constitution, and reiterated that it should not be imposed on anyone," a JD-U leader said on condition that he would not be quoted by name in this report.

In 2017, the JD-U leader recalled, Nitish Kumar had opposed the UCC despite being a part of the NDA.

Nitish had then rejected the 16-point questionnaire on the UCC sent by the Law Commission of India and favoured a debate in Parliament, state assemblies, civil society, and other forums.

It is a different matter that the JD-U later ended up supporting the UCC Bill in Parliament.

Nitish Kumar's Silence

Five months ago, Nitish Kumar, after serving as the state's longest CM, was replaced by Samrat Choudhary, who has become the first BJP chief minister of Bihar.

The BJP has the upper hand in the NDA after it won 89 seats in the 2025 state assembly polls and emerged as the single largest party.

However, a political analyst in Patna said that keeping its vote bank in mind, the JD-U has once again indulged in a balancing act.

Interestingly, Nitish Kumar, as usual, has remained silent.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff