'Will give you a child': Elon Musk tells Taylor Swift as she endorses Harris

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a jibe at American singer songwriter Taylor Swift who threw her support behind Vice president Kamala Harris for the next President following a high stakes debate with former president Donald Trump.

IMAGE: Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump steps away from his podium during a television break as Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as they attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Post the presidential debate hosted by ABC News between Harris and Trump held in Philedelphia on Tuesday (local time), Swift announced that she is endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the 2024 US Presidential Election.

'Fine Taylor...you win...I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,' Musk posted.

Swift in a social media post announced 'I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election'.

Swift termed Harris a 'steady-handed' and 'gifted' leader.

'Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,' Swift said.

'I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades,' the singer added.

She signed off her post calling herself a 'childless cat lady', alluding to a phrase previously used by Senator J D Vance, Trump's running mate, to criticise Democrats.

This is not the first time, Swift has supported Harris and Democrats.

In 2020, she announced her support for Biden and Harris in their bid for the White House, CNN Entertainment reported.

A segment of Swift's fans, known as Swifties, have united during the 2024 election cycle, establishing an online community called Swifties for Kamala shortly after Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris, as reported by CNN Entertainment.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

She is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president. If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

Harris is up against Donald Trump, the former President who is aiming a return to the White House after his bitter exit in 2020.

The presidential polls are scheduled on November 5.