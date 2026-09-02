Will follow Centre's Vande Mataram Protocol: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has clarified the state government's position on Vande Mataram recitation protocol during official functions attended by central dignitaries, amidst ongoing political controversy and student protests.

IMAGE: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan lights a ceremonial lamp during the inauguration of the Onam celebrations at Kerala House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: @vdsatheesan_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala CM V D Satheesan affirmed adherence to Central protocol for Vande Mataram recitation at state functions attended by the President, Vice-President, or Prime Minister.

The Congress-led UDF government's party policy is to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at its own programmes.

The CM's statement addresses a controversy stemming from the full rendition of Vande Mataram at a recent Onam celebration attended by the Vice-President.

Opposition CPI-M and its student wing SFI have protested the full rendition, accusing the government of aligning with the RSS agenda.

SFI protests at Kerala University against the Vande Mataram rendition led to police action, including water cannons and lathi charge.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state government would follow the prescribed Central protocol when the President, Vice-President or Prime Minister attends a government function, while reiterating his party's position on the recitation of Vande Mataram.

Responding to a question about the controversy over the full recitation of the national song at the recent valedictory function of the week-long Onam celebrations attended by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said the state government could not reject the central protocol applicable to such programmes.

Understanding Central Protocol For State Events

"When the President, Vice-President or Prime Minister attends a programme, the protocol is decided by the Centre. The state government does not have the authority to reject that protocol," he said.

Satheesan said the Congress, which leads the United Democratic Front government in Keralam, had taken a clear decision that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram would be sung at party programmes and other programmes organised by it.

"However, when the President, Vice-President or Prime Minister attends a state government programme, it is the Central protocol that applies, and the programme will be conducted accordingly," he said.

There was nothing wrong in inviting the Vice-President to a state government function.

"Can we not invite the Vice-President. We will invite the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister of India to state government programmes. There is no doubt about that," Satheesan said.

He also clarified that there had been no rendition of Vande Mataram during the state government programme at any place on August 15 and said events attended by constitutional authorities were being conducted across the country according to the prescribed protocol.

Political Fallout And Student Protests

The chief minister's remarks came amid strong protests by the opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist against the Congress-led UDF government over the rendition of the full version of Vande Mataram, accusing it of yielding to the RSS agenda.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI-M, on Tuesday took out a protest march to Kerala University here against the rendition of the full version of Vande Mataram during National Sports Day celebrations held at the varsity.

Police used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, leaving a few students injured and drawing strong criticism from senior CPI-M leaders.