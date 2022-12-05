News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will Farooq Abdullah Gift Omar NC Mantle?

Will Farooq Abdullah Gift Omar NC Mantle?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 05, 2022 20:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Last month, Dr Farooq Abdullah announced that he would step down as president of the National Conference in December, saying it is time to hand over the mantle to the new generation.

Monday, December 5, which marked Sheikh Abdullah's 117th birth anniversary, was likely the last time Dr Abdullah would pay tribute to his legendary father as president of the party that Sheikhsaab founded.

Omar Abdullah, Dr Abdullah's charming and eloquent only son and currently the party vice-president, could succeed his father as National Conference president.

Or maybe the Abdullahs could spring a Kharge-like surprise to evade the slurs of dynasty hurled by the BJP against the Kashmir Valley's political dynasties.

In that event, the mantle may fall on Hasnain Masoodi, the former Jammu and Kashmir high court judge, who represents Anantnag in the Lok Sabha.

Scenes from Monday's ceremony in Srinagar:

IMAGE: Dr Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offer prayers at Sheikh Abdullah's grave in Srinagar. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Omar, left, has a chat with an NC leader as Dr Abdullah appears unamused with the conversation.

 

IMAGE: The thick phirans and gloves on display indicated a cold day in Srinagar where temperatures wavered around 11 degrees Centigrade.

 

IMAGE: The Abdullahs, father and son, both former J&K chief ministers, acknowledge the cheers of supporters at the rally near Sheikhsaab's grave.

 

IMAGE: The BJP won't be happy to see the large number of National Conference supporters listening to Dr Abdullah's speech near his father's grave.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Won't die until rights of my people restored: Abdullah
Won't die until rights of my people restored: Abdullah
The Rediff Interview/ Dr Farooq Abdullah
Exclusive: Omar Abdullah speaks out!
Exclusive: Omar Abdullah speaks out!
Is Rawalpindi among England's greatest away triumphs?
Is Rawalpindi among England's greatest away triumphs?
'Bold, rash decisions' pivotal to Eng's win in Pindi
'Bold, rash decisions' pivotal to Eng's win in Pindi
BJP bags Gujarat, Himachal; AAP in Delhi: Exit polls
BJP bags Gujarat, Himachal; AAP in Delhi: Exit polls
Dominique Lapierre, author of City of Joy, passes away
Dominique Lapierre, author of City of Joy, passes away
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The Rediff Interview/Farooq Abdullah

Varsha Bhosle meets Farooq Abdullah

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances