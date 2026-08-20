'Will expose 3 more scams': Alleged conman Sukesh writes to Kejriwal

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has escalated his allegations against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-minister Satyender Jain, threatening to expose three more "key scams" and further tarnish the Aam Aadmi Party's reputation.

IMAGE: Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has threatened to expose three additional "key scams" involving former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and ex-minister Satyender Jain.

Chandrasekhar's letter claims vindication for previous exposures, citing the 'Liquor policy' and 'Jal Board' cases.

He alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is an "Anytime, Always Party of scam" and vows to reveal corruption in three more departments.

The conman warned that attempts to mislead the youth would fail, promising to expose Kejriwal and his "proxy" before they could act.

Chandrasekhar referenced a 2015-2016 association, hinting at past connections and promising further surprises.

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Thursday wrote a letter from jail to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-minister Satyender Jain, threatening to expose three more "key scams".

"Dear Kejriwal Ji, Satyender Ji, and Proxy Party, one more tick in the box, to expose your corruptions. Gone right, the expose of 21-22 has been vindicated; now, after the 'Liquor policy' case, it's 'Jal Board'. Next 3 more to go, loading...

Chandrasekhar's Allegations Against AAP

"3 more 'Scams' and 'corruption' of yours in 3 other key departments will be exposed, don't worry. Soon, 'AAP' - Anytime, Always Party of scam, reputation will only move levels up of the reality which is 'Scams'," the letter said.

It said, "Forget about fooling Punjab again; people are going to kick you all right on your back. Like what happened in Delhi, Punjab will be even crazier kicking your arrogance and your scam party."

The letter said that the ruse of Kejriwal's "proxy" to provoke the country's youth or Gen Z would not work and Sukesh would expose the former chief minister before anything else.

"Let me enlighten you with a hint - 'you and your proxy' 'founders', hope you remember 2015, 2016 association with me, you guys might have 'dellululu' - but I have got it, I shall surprise you soon," the letter said.

"I will not let you guys fool my younger brothers and sisters, who are the future of our country, our youth. So Kejriwal ji, Satyender ji, and your proxy party, I am coming for you guys, this time to nail the final. I will 'clock it'. Will expose you all. With lots of love, Your worst nightmare," it added.