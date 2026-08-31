'Will cost you dearly': Rijiju warns New York protesters over Indian flag desecration

Kiren Rijiju has strongly condemned the alleged desecration of the Indian flag and pro-Khalistan slogans by protesters outside Madison Square Garden in New York during an RSS event addressed by Mohan Bhagwat.

IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Photograph: @KirenRijiju/X

Key Points Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the alleged desecration of the Indian flag by protesters in New York.

The incident occurred outside Madison Square Garden during an event addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Protesters were seen desecrating the flag and raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

Rijiju issued a strong warning against insulting the Indian flag and the nation.

Mohan Bhagwat, in his address, emphasised unity in diversity to the Indian-American community.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took serious exception to protesters allegedly desecrating the Indian flag outside the New York venue where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed an event.

Posting a purported video of the protest on X, Rijiju said, "We always said, you have freedom to criticise RSS, BJP or government. But don't abuse our nation."

"Listen carefully... Do not insult our flag and my country. It will cost you dearly," the Union minister said.

Rijiju Condemns Flag Desecration

In the video posted by Rijiju, one of the protesters can be seen desecrating the Indian flag outside Madison Square Garden in New York while others raised pro-Khalistan slogans.

Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at Infosys Theatre in the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and support communities.

He said unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, asserting that it has to be celebrated, respected and accepted.

Before Bhagwat delivered his keynote address, interfaith leaders emphasised the message of oneness, unity and diversity, kindness, compassion and the need to help one another.

The speakers included Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, the chief executive officer of the Rabbinical Assembly; Reverend Adriene Thorne, who is the eighth senior minister of the historic Riverside Church in New York City and the first African American woman to hold the position; as well as Talib M Shareef, the president and Imam of the historic Masjid Muhammad, also called 'the Nation's Mosque', in Washington, DC.