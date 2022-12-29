Will convey protest to Centre over K'taka leaders demand on Mumbai: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday condemned the demand made by some Karnataka leaders that Mumbai be declared a Union Territory.

The Maharashtra government will send letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Karnataka government conveying strong protest, he told the legislative council in Nagpur.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a similar statement in the assembly, after Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar flagged the statements by Karnataka law minister Madhu Swamy and BJP MLA Laxman Savadi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should speak to his ministers on this issue, Shinde said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had said that the border areas in Karnataka which Maharashtra has been claiming be declared at Union Territory until the Supreme Court gives its decision.