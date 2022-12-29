News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will convey protest to Centre over K'taka leaders demand on Mumbai: Shinde

Will convey protest to Centre over K'taka leaders demand on Mumbai: Shinde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 29, 2022 01:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday condemned the demand made by some Karnataka leaders that Mumbai be declared a Union Territory.

The Maharashtra government will send letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Karnataka government conveying strong protest, he told the legislative council in Nagpur.

 

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a similar statement in the assembly, after Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar flagged the statements by Karnataka law minister Madhu Swamy and BJP MLA Laxman Savadi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should speak to his ministers on this issue, Shinde said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had said that the border areas in Karnataka which Maharashtra has been claiming be declared at Union Territory until the Supreme Court gives its decision.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Like China, we'll enter Karnataka: Raut on border row
Like China, we'll enter Karnataka: Raut on border row
Maha resolution on border row irresponsible: Bommai
Maha resolution on border row irresponsible: Bommai
Border row: Shah to meet Maha, K'taka CMs next week
Border row: Shah to meet Maha, K'taka CMs next week
7 TDP workers killed in stampede at Naidu's rally
7 TDP workers killed in stampede at Naidu's rally
Maha passes Lokayukta Bill, CM under its ambit
Maha passes Lokayukta Bill, CM under its ambit
Terror ecosystem in J-K needs to be dismantled: Shah
Terror ecosystem in J-K needs to be dismantled: Shah
Modi's brother, family leave for Ahmedabad
Modi's brother, family leave for Ahmedabad
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Border row: Resolution in Maha assembly on Tuesday

Border row: Resolution in Maha assembly on Tuesday

Border row: Karnataka resolves to 'not cede an inch'

Border row: Karnataka resolves to 'not cede an inch'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances