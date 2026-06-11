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Home  » News » Will be in trouble if I speak truth: BJP leader on Ram temple fund row

Will be in trouble if I speak truth: BJP leader on Ram temple fund row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 11:16 IST

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BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has made startling claims about alleged misuse of Ram temple donations in Ayodhya and commented on the NEET paper leak, hinting at powerful forces at play.

Ram temple

Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

Key Points

  • Former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claims knowledge of alleged misuse and theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
  • Singh stated he is currently unable to reveal the truth due to powerful individuals, but might speak out if the time comes.
  • His remarks coincide with ongoing controversies surrounding fund embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
  • Singh also defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst the NEET paper leak row, attributing leaks to an organised network.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that he knows a lot about alleged misuse and theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya but said he was not in a position to reveal the truth at present.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Vishnoharpur on Wednesday, Singh said, "I am a very weak person. If I speak the truth, I will get into trouble because they are very powerful people. I do not have the courage to speak the truth right now. If the time comes, I will speak." He did not specify whom he referred to as "they".

Brij Bhushan Singh On Ram Temple Funds And NEET Row

Singh's remarks come amid a raging row over alleged embezzlement of funds donated at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Singh, who returned to his village after a 10-day stay in Delhi, said he had been facing several difficult situations in recent times.

Regarding the 2023 controversy over allegations by women wrestlers, Singh said he had been dealing with the circumstances arising from the matter for a long time.

On alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET, Singh defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the minister's resignation would not solve the problem.

He said an organised network involving officials and employees at different levels was responsible for paper leaks and strict action against those involved was necessary to curb such incidents.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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