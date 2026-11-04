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'Will be CM directly': Akhilesh not to contest UP polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra November 04, 2026 10:15 IST 2 Minutes Read

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has declared his intention not to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, confidently stating he will become chief minister directly, echoing his 2012 path.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi. Photograph: @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points

  • Akhilesh Yadav stated on Tuesday he would not contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
  • He quipped that he would take the oath as chief minister 'directly' without entering the electoral fray.
  • Yadav recalled becoming chief minister in 2012 while being a Lok Sabha member.
  • He indicated he would follow a similar path this time, taking the oath as CM while continuing as an MP.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he would not contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, quipping that he would take the oath as the chief minister 'directly' without entering the electoral fray.

Asked by reporters here whether he would contest the next year's assembly polls, Yadav, in his trademark witty style, said, "We become chief minister when we do not contest elections. So, we will do what is auspicious for us."

 

He recalled that in 2012, too, he had become the chief minister while being a Lok Sabha member, adding that this time also, he would take the oath as chief minister while continuing to be a member of Parliament.

When asked which assembly seat the Samajwadi Party would contest in Varanasi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister turned the question back to the journalist, asking him to suggest a seat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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