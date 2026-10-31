How UP STF Uncovered A Major Wildlife Smuggling Operation

The Uttar Pradesh STF has apprehended an alleged interstate wildlife smuggler in Lucknow, seizing seven highly protected falcons valued at Rs 1.4 crore, highlighting the ongoing battle against illegal wildlife trade.

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Key Points Uttar Pradesh STF arrested Firoz Musarrat Khan, an alleged interstate wildlife smuggler, in Lucknow on Friday evening.

Seven protected falcons, valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore in the international market, were seized during the operation.

Khan's gang allegedly sourced protected birds and wildlife from forests in Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur districts.

The smuggled wildlife was transported to Mumbai for onward supply to international markets like Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

The seized falcons are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, ensuring the highest legal protection.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a suspected interstate wildlife smuggler and seized seven protected falcons, valued at around Rs 1.4 crore in the international market, from Lucknow, officials said on Saturday.

Mumbai-resident Firoz Musarrat Khan was arrested from Iradat Nagar locality here on Friday evening, the STF said in a statement. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were also recovered from his possession.

Uncovering The Smuggling Network

During interrogation, Khan allegedly disclosed his involvement in a gang engaged in smuggling protected birds and wildlife species.

The gang allegedly sourced protected birds and animals from forests in Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts, before transporting them to Mumbai for onward supply to international markets, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the STF said.

Legal Action And Protected Species

Acting on specific intelligence, an STF team, in coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau's Lucknow unit, arrested the accused.

The seven falcons belong to species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of legal protection to endangered and rare wildlife.

An FIR has been registered against Khan at Madeyganj police station under relevant provisions of the Act. Further legal proceedings will be conducted by the local police, the STF said.