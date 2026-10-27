Will Gadi Eisenkot End Netanyahu's Rule?

Gadi Eisenkot, a retired general, is mounting a significant challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aiming to become Israel's first Mizrahi prime minister and reshape the country's political landscape amidst post-October 7, 2023, trauma and calls for accountability.

IMAGE: Gadi Eisenkot, a career soldier and leader of the centrist Yashar party, delivers a statement to members of the press, near Kibbutz Mefalsim, close to Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 15, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Key Points Gadi Eisenkot, a former IDF chief, is challenging Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israeli premiership, advocating for leadership based on responsibility and accountability.

Eisenkot's campaign is significant as he is a Mizrahi Jew, potentially becoming the first Israeli prime minister of Arab descent, and challenging the historical dominance of Ashkenazi leaders.

Tuesday's election, the first since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, is shaped by national trauma and fierce debates over security and political accountability.

Eisenkot's son was killed in Gaza, and he left the emergency government, arguing that Netanyahu failed to establish a comprehensive war strategy.

Opinion polls suggest Netanyahu's bloc is losing ground, with Eisenkot's opposition widening its lead and a majority favouring a unity government.

Gadi Eisenkot is not the kind of politician Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spent decades learning to defeat.

He is a career soldier, the son of Moroccan immigrants, and a father whose son was killed fighting in Gaza.

His political appeal rests less on theatrical speeches than on a proposition that has become increasingly powerful in Israel: leadership must mean responsibility, not merely the ability to hold on to power.

Tuesday's vote for all 120 seats in the Knesset is the first since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, which devasted the country.

Three years later, on October 27, 2026, Israelis will vote in a general election shaped by the trauma, the war that followed, and fierce arguments about national security and political accountability.

Eisenkot, leader of the centrist Yashar party, has emerged as Netanyahu's principal challenger.

His campaign is also testing whether a leader from Israel's historically marginalised Mizrahi community (Jewish communities whose origins trace back to the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia) can reshape the country's political establishment.

A Challenge To Historical Dominance

Till date, Israeli politics has seen the historical dominance of European or Western-descended Jews (known as Ashkenazi Jews).

Nearly all of Israel's 14 prime ministers -- including early figures like David Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir, as well as more recent leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu -- are of Ashkenazi descent.

And if Eisenkot wins, he will make history as he will be the first Arab descent Jew to rule Israel.

Opinion polls at this moment state that the Netanyahu bloc will fall to 48 seats as the Opposition reaches 54, out of the 120 seats in Knesset days before election day.

A final Maariv poll shows the Opposition widening its lead, with Eisenkot ahead of Netanyahu and 60% of Israelis favoring a unity government.

A Soldier Shaped By Israel's Periphery

Born in Tiberias, Israel on May 19, 1960, Eisenkot grew up in a Moroccan Jewish family that moved to Eilat when he was young.

He entered the army in 1978, serving in the Golani infantry brigade, and spent 41 years in uniform before retiring as chief of the Israel Defense Forces in 2019. That background gives him an unusual political profile.

Netanyahu on the other hand is an internationally recognised political operator whose career has revolved around diplomacy, party management and coalition-building.

October 7, 2023, And the Price of War

The Hamas-led attacks transformed Eisenkot's life as profoundly as they transformed Israel.

His son, Master Sergeant Gal Eisenkot, 25, was killed while serving in Gaza in December 2023.

Eisenkot entered the emergency government after the attacks, but left in June 2024 arguing that Netanyahu had failed to establish a comprehensive strategy for the war.

His political case is rooted in that rupture. He argues that Israel cannot rebuild its security without confronting the failures that made October 7, 2023, possible.

In an October interview with The Times of Israel, he distilled his argument into a striking sentence: 'This election is a choice between responsibility and running away from responsibility.'

It is a direct challenge to Netanyahu's longstanding claim that he alone can guarantee Israel's security.

Eisenkot's counterargument is that security requires not only military strength but also honest scrutiny, strategic clarity and leadership willing to accept responsibility for mistakes.

The Campaign Against Netanyahu

Eisenkot launched his campaign in June under the slogan 'Israel must win', promising national renewal and a more accountable government.

At the launch, he declared: 'We will open a new and much better chapter in Israel's history. We will write it together.'

He also promised to be a prime minister for all Israeli citizens and accused the government of deepening social divisions.

His programme includes an official inquiry into October 7, broader participation in military or national service, and reforms intended to reduce the burden on reservists.

That combination could help him appeal to voters who want a change of leadership without a fundamental retreat from Israel"s security posture.

Why His Mizrahi Identity Matters

Eisenkot's candidacy carries significance beyond the contest between two men.

Mizrahi Jews trace their ancestry principally to the Middle East and North Africa; Sephardic Jews have historical roots in the Iberian diaspora.

The categories overlap, but they are not interchangeable.

Together, Mizrahi and Sephardic identities represent a substantial share of Israeli Jewry.

For decades, Israel's political and cultural establishment was heavily influenced by Ashkenazi Jews of European ancestry.

Mizrahi communities experienced discrimination and social disadvantage, while many eventually found a political home in Likud which is led by Netanyahu.

This history makes Eisenkot's candidacy particularly interesting.

A Moroccan-born former army chief challenging a long-serving Likud prime minister complicates the assumption that Mizrahi voters will remain politically aligned with Netanyahu.

But ancestry does not determine ideology.

Mizrahi Israelis hold diverse views on religion, security, economics and the Palestinians.

Eisenkot's significance lies not in representing every Mizrahi voter, but in demonstrating that the highest offices of the state need not belong to one inherited political or cultural tradition.

Can Eisenkot Change Israel?

In his final appeal to voters, Eisenkot offered a concise promise: 'I will know how to unite us.'

The words capture both his opportunity and his challenge.

He must convince Israelis that a military career can translate into effective civilian leadership, that accountability can coexist with security, and that national unity means more than a campaign slogan.

Eisenkot may or may not defeat Netanyahu.

The result will depend on voters, competing parties and the coalition arithmetic that follows the ballot.

But his candidacy has already placed an important question before Israel: can a country emerging from national trauma renew its leadership while recognising the full diversity of its people?

The answer will shape more than one election.

It will help determine who gets to define Israel's future and whose story the country sees reflected in its highest office.