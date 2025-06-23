WII revokes order to cut salaries for skipping Yoga Day event

Citing poor attendance at the International Yoga Day event on June 21, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) issued a warning on Monday, saying this month's salaries of the employees who skipped the programme without prior intimation would be withheld, but withdrew the order within hours.

WII Director Virendra Tiwari, however, told PTI that the administration had sent a routine e-mail to the staff. "No such action is proposed," he said.

In an internal e-mail, the administration of the Dehradun-based institute expressed concern over the 'poor attendance' at the June 21 event, despite repeated notices issued by the WII and communications from the environment ministry.

'Please note that while the WII ensures the timely disbursement of monthly salaries/emoluments to over 600 employees (including researchers), about 75 individuals participated in this important national event,' read the e-mail sent to all employees on Monday.

'All those who were absent on the International Yoga Day without prior intimation are required to submit a written explanation for their absence,' it said.

The administration directed the permanent and contractual staff to submit the explanations to their reporting officer or the deputy registrar.

According to the communication, the finance officer has been asked to 'withhold the release of June 2025 salary' until the attendance record, tour details or valid written explanations are received and verified.

Later, in another e-mail sent around 1:55 pm, the administration informed the staff that the communication was withdrawn.

A WII employee told PTI that the administration had not made it mandatory for everyone to attend the Yoga Day event and this was the first time such a direction was issued, which has 'shocked' everyone.

"This was a bit too much," the employee said, confirming that they have received another e-mail withdrawing the earlier communication.

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21 every year, is promoted by the government as a nationwide wellness initiative.

While central government employees are routinely encouraged to join the celebrations, the participation usually remains voluntary.