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Wife, Paramour Arrested In Jalna For Husband's Alleged Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 26, 2026 18:51 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Police in Jalna, Maharashtra, have cracked a complex murder case, arresting a woman and her paramour for allegedly orchestrating her husband's death, initially disguised as a road accident, following a marital dispute and prior threats.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Police Uncover Murder Plot Disguised as Road Accident in Jalna.
  • Wife and Paramour Arrested for Allegedly Orchestrating Husband's Death.
  • Victim Shubham Wagh Had Filed Family Court Case Against Wife Before Murder.
  • Threats Preceded the Fatal Incident, Leading Father to Suspect Foul Play.
  • Accused Charged Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for Murder and Conspiracy.

With the arrest of a woman and her paramour, police in Maharashtra's Jalna have cracked the alleged murder of her 26-year-old husband, who was intentionally run over by a two-wheeler but the incident was passed off as a road accident, an official said.

A total of three persons were arrested in the case on Friday, nearly three months after the murder that took place on July 7 at Wakdi village in Bhokardan tehsil, he said.

 

Investigation Uncovers Marital Discord And Threats

The deceased man Shubham Wagh's father lodged a complaint in this connection, based on which, the action was taken against the accused trio -- Poonam Shubham Wagh, Ravi Chinchpure and Sopan Sanjay Jadhav.

According to the complaint, Wagh married Poonam in November 2024. The couple reportedly developed differences a few months after their marriage. His family later allegedly came to know about her relationship with Chinchpure. After that, the woman had stopped staying with her husband.

Wagh had reportedly filed a case in a family court seeking its direction to his wife to live with him. The complaint alleged that Chinchpure threatened Wagh on July 4, asking him to withdraw the case and warning him of consequences.

Staged Accident Leads To Arrests Under BNS

On July 7, when Wagh was walking towards his agricultural field along the Bhokardan road, a two-wheeler allegedly driven by accused Jadhav hit him near a farm. Wagh was found seriously injured in the incident and was declared dead at a hospital later.

The family initially believed that he had died in a road accident. However, his father, Yeduba Wagh, subsequently approached the police, alleging that the incident was a planned murder made to look like an accident.

Based on the complaint, the Bhokardan police carried out a probe and then arrested the accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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