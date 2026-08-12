Wife, lover murder Delhi man using sedation, strangulation, electric shocks

Delhi police have arrested a wife, her lover, and an associate for the alleged murder of her 55-year-old husband, who was sedated, strangled, and electrocuted following a conspiracy driven by marital discord and an illicit affair.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi man was allegedly murdered by his wife, her lover, and an associate through sedation, strangulation, and electric shocks.

The wife, Nazia, reportedly promised her lover, Chaman, Rs 5 lakh to help kill her husband, Munna Lal.

Police initially faced misleading claims of a burglary from Nazia, but CCTV footage revealed a masked man entering and leaving the house.

The motive for the murder stemmed from frequent domestic disputes, financial issues, and Nazia's affair with Chaman.

All three suspects, Nazia, Chaman, and Kishan, have been arrested by Delhi Police, and an investigation is ongoing.

A 55-year-old man was allegedly sedated, strangled and given electric shocks by wife, her lover, and his associate who beat the victim with a wooden stick to make sure he was dead, the police said on Wednesday.

The wife, 45-year-old Manju alias Nazia, allegedly mixed a sedative in water and gave it to her husband Munna Lal to incapacitate him, following which her lover, 20-year-old Chaman, and his 28-year-old associate, Kishan, attacked him, the police said.

The Conspiracy Unravelled

According to the police, Nazia convinced Chaman to help her kill her husband with a promise of Rs 5 lakh, and gave him Rs 20,000 right after the killing.

On August 10, at 5.15 am, a male body was reported to have been lying in the south Delhi area.

"Munna Lal was found dead at the spot, with several injury marks on his body," deputy commissioner of police (South) Anant Mittal said at a press conference.

Evidence And Confession

Mittal said that Nazia initially tried to mislead investigators by saying that burglars killed her husband during a break-in and even strewn about things and removed some of the items in the house to give credence to her claim.

Footage from CCTV camera mounted outside the house, however, told a different story.

According to the police, the footage revealed a masked male entering the house at about 1.45 am and leaving at about 3.15 am the same night. Other evidence also pointed towards a pre-planned murder. When confronted with the evidence, Nazia confessed, the officer said.

Motive And Arrests

Mittal said the motive of the killing was rooted in frequent domestic disputes, money troubles, physical assault and humiliation faced by Nazia. That she had an affair with Chaman also contributed to her disaffection with her husband.

The DCP said that it was Chaman who allegedly gave Nazia the sleeping pills to administer to Munna Lal on the night of the killing.

When he fell asleep, he was strangled, electrocuted, and beaten with a stick to ensure he was dead.

The police arrested Nazia, Chaman, and Kishan and recovered Rs 15,000 from them. An investigation is on to establish the complete sequence of events.