Wife, lover killed Hyderabad bizman for property, burnt body in Maha; held

Discover how a Hyderabad woman, driven by an illicit affair and property greed, conspired with her paramour and an accomplice to murder her husband, leading to a shocking confession and the discovery of a burnt body in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hyderabad woman Mallani Satyavathi confessed to murdering her husband, Pentesh, with her paramour Madhusudan Reddy and an accomplice.

The motive behind the brutal murder was to acquire the husband's property, stemming from an illicit relationship.

The murder involved administering sleeping pills, smothering the victim, and then transporting his body to Maharashtra for burning.

Police investigation, initially a missing person case, uncovered the truth after phone call verification led to the wife's confession.

Maharashtra police confirmed finding a semi-burnt body, corroborating details of the crime.

A woman and her paramour, along with an accomplice, allegedly killed her husband in Hyderabad and the two men later burnt his body in neighbouring Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Mallani Satyavathi (47), had complained to police in November last year that her husband Pentesh (57), a businessman, was missing.

Despite efforts, the case could not be solved, and it was transferred to a sub-inspector of police for further investigation, a police release said.

Investigation Uncovers Shocking Confession

During the course of investigation, as police verified phone calls, the woman came to the police station on Wednesday morning and voluntarily confessed her involvement in the murder of her husband.

Subsequently, the sections of law were altered to include the section related to murder. Further, the woman's paramour and the accomplice were apprehended, it said.

During interrogation, she voluntarily confessed that she had an illicit relationship with one Madhusudan Reddy, also a businessman, and that both of them conspired to murder her husband for the sake of acquiring his property.

Details of the Murder Plot and Body Disposal

Madhusudan Reddy had devised a plan to murder. As per the plan, Reddy gave sleeping pills to Satyavathi on November 18, 2025. On the same night, she mixed those pills in the dinner of her husband, the release added.

Thereafter, Reddy along with an accomplice, Rajesh Kumar, arrived at the house of the deceased and they murdered the man by smothering him.

Subsequently, Madhusudan Reddy and Rajesh Kumar transported the body to Maharashtra, and burnt it, the release said.

Later, as per the directions of Madhusudan Reddy, Satyavathi lodged a complaint stating that her husband had been missing since the morning of November 19.

During the course of enquiry, Naldurg Police Station in Maharashtra was contacted over phone, and they confirmed that on November 19, they found an unknown dead body in a semi-burnt condition.

They conducted an inquest and preserved the femur bone of the deceased for DNA examination. The relevant documents pertaining to the case were collected through email, it said.