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Baghpat Wife, Lover Conspired To Kill Husband After Affair Revealed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 13:37 IST

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In a shocking incident from Baghpat, a woman has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her lover to drug and strangle her husband, revealing a dark tale of infidelity and murder.

Key Points

  • A woman in Baraut, Baghpat, was arrested for allegedly killing her 34-year-old husband with her lover's help after drugging him.
  • The victim, Sachin Dagar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with a post-mortem confirming strangulation.
  • Police investigation, including CCTV footage showing a man entering and leaving the house, led to the wife's confession.
  • The wife, Rachna, confessed to having an affair with Sonu, whom she met on Instagram, and that Sachin was against their relationship.
  • Rachna allegedly drugged Sachin's food before strangling him with Sonu's assistance; Sonu is currently absconding.

A woman in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her 34-year-old husband with the help of her lover after drugging him, police said on Sunday.

Sachin Dagar, a farmer in Naurojpur Gurjar village, was found dead under suspicious circumstances early on Saturday. His wife, Rachna, initially told neighbours that Sachin's health had suddenly deteriorated and he died at a hospital. However, neighbours and family members noticed marks on his neck, raising suspicions.

 

Police Investigation And Confession

During their investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly showed a man entering the house at 10:27 pm on Friday and leaving at 3:27 am on Saturday. A two-doctor panel confirmed strangulation as the cause of death and found indications that someone had dragged the body.

On Saturday, Rachna confessed to her involvement in the crime during interrogation and was subsequently arrested, according to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai. Her accomplice was identified as Sonu, whom she had met on Instagram.

Rachna stated that Sonu was from Ranchhad village and they had developed a relationship. Sachin had discovered the affair and was against it. Rachna allegedly mixed five to six sedative tablets in his food before serving it to him and then, with Sonu's help, strangled him.

Sonu remains at large, and police teams have been formed to apprehend him, the SP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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