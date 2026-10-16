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Pratapgarh Murder: Wife, Lover Held For Trader's Killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 22:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Pratapgarh have arrested a trader's wife, her alleged lover, and two others for his murder, uncovering a conspiracy linked to an illicit relationship.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four individuals, including the wife and her alleged lover, were arrested in Pratapgarh for the murder of a 45-year-old trader.
  • The body of Umashankar Kaushal alias Guddu was recovered near the Shitalmau canal on Thursday.
  • Police investigations revealed that the wife, Suman Devi, and her alleged lover, Shahanshah, allegedly conspired to kill Umashankar after he opposed their relationship.
  • Two other accused, Bittu Tiwari and Rajat Tiwari, also surfaced during the investigation and were apprehended.
  • The accused allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation and have been sent to jail after legal formalities.

The wife of a 45-year-old trader, and her purported lover, were among the four arrested for his murder here, police said on Friday.

Investigation Uncovers Conspiracy

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said the body of Umashankar Kaushal alias Guddu, a utensil trader and resident of Khas Bazaar, was recovered near the Shitalmau canal close on Thursday.

 

A case was registered against his wife Suman Devi, and her alleged lover Shahanshah, based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother Deepu Kaushal.

During investigation, the names of two other accused -- Bittu Tiwari and Rajat Tiwari -- surfaced, the officer said.

According to police, Suman and Shahanshah allegedly had a relationship, which Umashankar opposed after learning about it. Subsequently, the accused allegedly conspired to kill him.

A team of Lalganj police and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel arrested Suman from the canal embankment near Rajendra Nagar crossing on Kalakankar Road, while Shahanshah, Vishal Shukla alias Bittu and Avinash Tiwari alias Rajat were apprehended near the Jagnnathpur canal culvert, Rai said.

Police have also recovered the deceased's mobile phone and Aadhaar card, he added.

The accused allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation, police said, adding that they were sent to jail after legal formalities.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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