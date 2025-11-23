Wife honours Tejas pilot Syal with a last, tearful salute

Sobbing inconsolably, the Indian Air Force officer wife of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, killed in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air show, managed a farewell salute with their six-year-old daughter clinging to her as his mortal remains were consigned to flames in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Sunday.

IMAGE: Wing Commander Afshan salutes her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as she pays her last respects to him, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, November 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The wing commander's cousin lit the pyre in the presence of Indian Air Force and civic officials, politicians and locals, who had lined up to pay their last respects to their dear 'Nammu'.

For the locals, Namansh, who was in his mid-30s, remains an outstanding athlete distinguished by his dedication to the country, "who even set an example in death by diverting the aircraft to save thousands present at the mega air show".

Syal was killed on November 21 after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the air show. On Sunday, the mortal remains were brought to Sulur Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu, and they were received with full military honours.

Later, the body was flown to Himachal Pradesh's Gaggal airport and then taken to his native Patiyalkar village in an Army truck bedecked with flowers and followed by a convoy of armed forces and civilian vehicles.

Hundreds of people lined up en route while patriotic slogans and rallying cries, such as 'Jab Tak Suraj Chaand Rahega, Nammu Tera Naam Rahega', rent the air.

As the convoy reached the village, Syal's parents, his wife, in the IAF uniform, and his six-year-old daughter were seen alighting a vehicle, visibly devastated by the loss.

"Namansh's death is a big loss to the country and me," said Jagan Nath Syal, the father of the deceased pilot. He claimed that there were only four aerobatic pilots in the country, and Namansh was one of them.

He also said that his son was considered the best student by his trainers.

Namansh and his wife met during their first posting in Pathankot, and later got married in 2014.

Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister Anil Goma, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation R S Bali, BJP leader and former Assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar, officers of the Air Force and Army, the deputy commissioner, and the superintendent of police were among those present at the funeral.