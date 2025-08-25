Wife donates liver to husband, both die after transplant surgery

A woman who donated a part of her liver to her husband died days after he passed away following a transplant surgery, prompting the Maharashtra health department to issue a notice to a private hospital in Pune, an official said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy skeeze/Pixabay

The Sahyadri Hospital has been directed to submit all details pertaining to the transplant procedure by Monday, Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, said on Sunday.

"We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought details of the recipient and the donor, their video recordings, and the line of treatment. The hospital has been asked to furnish all the details by 10 am on Monday," he said.

The patient, identified as Bapu Komkar, and his wife Kamini, who donated a part of her liver, underwent surgeries at the hospital on August 15.

Bapu Komkar's health deteriorated after the transplant surgery, and he passed away on August 17. Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and died during treatment.

Their family members have alleged medical negligence and demanded an inquiry into the deaths.

The hospital stated the surgeries were conducted as per the standard medical protocols.

"We are fully cooperating in the investigation. We are committed to providing all necessary information and support to ensure a thorough review of this matter," the hospital said in a statement, confirming receipt of the notice.

It stated the patient (Bapu Komkar) was a high-risk individual with many complications.

"We deeply sympathise with the Komkar family in this time of immense loss. A living donor liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures, and in this case, the patient was a high-risk person with many complications," it said.

The hospital further stated the family and the donor were fully counselled about surgical risks in advance.

"The surgeries were carried out following standard medical protocols. Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts," it said.

On Kamini Komkar's health, the hospital said she initially recovered well, but later developed septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction, which could not be controlled even with advanced treatment.

"We remain committed to providing the highest standards of care and extend our full support to the bereaved family during this tragic time," the statement added.