Wife, Lover Arrested For Husband's Murder In Beed

Beed Police have cracked a complex murder case, arresting a woman, her lover, and an accomplice for allegedly orchestrating her husband's death and attempting to disguise it as a road accident, revealing a dark tale of domestic abuse and conspiracy.

Key Points Beed Police arrested three individuals, including a woman and her lover, for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband.

The victim, Kiran Sonwane, was initially thought to have died in a road accident, but a post-mortem confirmed strangulation.

The motive reportedly stemmed from the husband's alcohol addiction and domestic abuse, leading his wife, Priyanka, to conspire with her lover, Dashrath Pardeshi.

Pardeshi, with the help of Dheeraj Yede, allegedly strangled Kiran and staged the scene to look like an accident.

Phone records revealed extensive communication between Priyanka and Pardeshi on the day of the murder, further implicating them.

Beed Police have arrested three persons including a 25-year-old woman and her lover for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill her husband and making it appear to be a road accident.

Kiran Bandu Sonwane (27) was found dead on the Limbaganesh-Anjanvati road in Beed tehsil on June 1. Initially, it seemed that he had met with an accident while riding a motorbike. However, during the investigation, Neknoor police suspected foul play. The victim had injury marks on his neck, and the post-mortem report confirmed that he had been strangulated.

Unravelling The Murder Plot

Police detained two friends of the deceased, namely, Dashrath Pardeshi and Dheeraj Yede, from Panvel. Following their interrogation, Kiran's wife Priyanka Sonwane (25) was arrested on Monday, said Mangesh Salve, Assistant Inspector, Neknoor Police Station.

According to police, Kiran and Priyanka were married seven years ago after a love affair. But after the marriage, Kiran got addicted to alcohol and allegedly subjected Priyanka to domestic abuse.

How The Crime Was Committed

Priyanka developed a relationship with Dashrath Pardeshi a few months ago, and the two allegedly hatched a plot to eliminate Kiran. Pardeshi persuaded his friend Yede to take part in the killing.

Pardeshi and Kiran were together on May 31. While returning at night, Pardeshi rode with Kiran on a two-wheeler, while Yede followed them on another motorcycle. At an isolated spot, Pardeshi allegedly strangled Kiran using a handkerchief. He and Yede then dragged the body towards a roadside ditch and placed the motorbike over it to give it the appearance of accidental death.

As per the phone records, Pardeshi and Priyanka spoke for over two-and-half hours on the day of the murder. Pardeshi allegedly called her last after committing the crime. Further probe is on, said assistant inspector Salve.