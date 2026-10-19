Wife, Lover Arrested For Allegedly Running Over Husband With SUV

Police in Vijayapura have arrested a woman, her male friend, and two others, including a minor, for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband by staging a fatal SUV hit-and-run accident on October 4.

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Key Points Four people, including a woman and her male friend, were arrested on Monday for the murder of her husband in Vijayapura.

The victim, Rajshekhar, was allegedly run over by an SUV on October 4, an incident initially reported as a road accident.

Investigation revealed that Rajshekhar's wife, Ashwini, and her friend Anand Rautappa Kallur conspired to murder him.

The alleged plot involved Ashwini informing Kallur of Rajshekhar's morning walk on October 4, leading to accomplices running him over.

The arrests were made after suspicions arose during the investigation into the alleged hit-and-run.

Four people, including a 30-year-old woman and her male friend, have been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband by running him over with an SUV, police said on Monday.

Those arrested include a minor, they added.

The slain man's wife, Ashwini, and her male friend Anand Rautappa Kallur (25) were among those arrested.

Rajshekhar Biradar and Ashwini were married for 10 years and have six-year-old twin sons. They were residing with their family at Ekata Nagar in Vijayapura, police said.

Accident Investigation Uncovers Deception

According to police, the matter came to light during the investigation of a road accident case registered at the traffic police station in Vijayapura on October 4 under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In her complaint, Ashwini claimed that when her 42-year-old husband, Rajshekhar, had gone for a walk between 5 am and 5.30 am on October 4, an unidentified vehicle hit him, resulting in his death on the spot.

Conspiracy To Murder Rajshekhar

However, suspicions arose regarding the accident and during the investigation, it was revealed that about seven months ago, Rajshekhar and Ashwini had constructed a new house and entrusted the painting work to Kallur, said Vijayapura Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman Nimbargi.

During his visits for the painting work, Anand became acquainted with Ashwini, and the two developed a friendship, he said.

Ashwini, who allegedly wanted to get rid of her husband, discussed with Kallur regarding killing him. Kallur agreed to the proposal, and the two allegedly hatched a conspiracy to murder Rajshekhar by staging it as a road accident, he added.

Execution Of The Alleged Murder Plot

As part of the alleged conspiracy, four persons, including a minor, allegedly acted together in executing the murder plan, the officer said.

According to the SP, on October 4, at around 5.30 am, when Rajshekhar left his house for a morning walk and reached the road near a car showroom on Jumanal Road in Vijayapura, Ashwini allegedly informed accused Kallur about his whereabouts.

Kallur then allegedly followed Rajshekhar on his motorcycle and informed his accomplices of the victim's location. Acting on this information, Sachin and the minor allegedly arrived in a black SUV vehicle without a number plate and ran over Rajshekhar from behind while he was walking on the road, killing him, the officer said.