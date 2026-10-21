Wife, Accomplices Held For Husband's Trunk Murder In Unnao

Unnao police have cracked a shocking murder case, arresting a woman and three others for allegedly killing her 40-year-old husband whose body was found in an iron trunk by a highway.

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Key Points Police in Unnao arrested a woman, her two associates, and a juvenile for the murder of her 40-year-old husband.

The victim's body was discovered on Tuesday, wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket inside an iron trunk, dumped by a highway.

CCTV footage helped police trace a goods carrier, leading them to the victim's wife, Neha Rawat.

Sonu, the victim, was allegedly murdered on the intervening night of October 19 and 20, reportedly due to his drug addiction and frequent quarrels with Neha.

An iron pestle, the goods carrier, and the trunk were recovered, and a cash reward was announced for the police team.

Police have arrested a woman and her two associates and nabbed a juvenile in connection with the murder of her 40-year-old husband, whose body was dumped in an iron trunk by a highway in Unnao district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Investigation Details Emerge

Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh said that police on Tuesday were informed about a large iron trunk lying abandoned by a roadside on the Rae Bareli-Unnao highway.

"When the box was opened, a man's body wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket was found inside," he said.

"The police, along with the SWAT and surveillance teams, launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. The footage showed a small goods carrier bringing the trunk and dumping it by the roadside," Singh said.

Police traced the vehicle's owner using its registration number, and eventually to the man's wife.

Motive And Arrests

According to police, the victim, Sonu, was allegedly murdered by his 40-year-old wife, Neha Rawat, who took help of the couple's neighbour Jitendra Singh, alias Rahul, 35, another associate Tauheed, 25, and a juvenile.

Sonu was murdered on the intervening night of October 19 and 20, they said. His body was wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket, placed inside a trunk and ferried in a hired goods carrier and dumped along the highway.

According to police, Sonu was a drug addict and his habit often led to quarrels between him and Neha.

Neha Rawat, Jitendra Singh, and Tauheed, who was found to have a criminal record, have been arrested, while the juvenile has been taken into police custody, police said.

A large iron pestle allegedly used in the murder, the goods carrier, and the iron trunk were recovered at their instance, they said.

When the police took them into custody, they found Rs 4,000 on Tauheed and Rs 4,200 on the minor boy.

The role of the carrier's driver and owner in the crime is being investigated.

A cash reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the police team that solved the case.