Extramarital Affair Led To Man's Murder, Wife Among Four Arrested

Jharkhand police have cracked the murder case of a 38-year-old man in Ramgarh, arresting his wife and three others, with an alleged extramarital affair suspected as the motive.

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Key Points Police in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, arrested four individuals, including the wife, in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Rohit Kumar.

Rohit Kumar's body, bearing multiple injury marks, was discovered on the morning of October 21 near a bridge in Ramgarh.

The arrested individuals are Rohit's wife Anju Devi, mother-in-law Sundari Devi, brother-in-law Dineshwar Prajapati, and Md Shoukat Ansari.

Investigators suspect frequent quarrels between the couple over the wife's alleged extramarital affair as the motive for the murder.

A blood-stained wooden plank and a dupatta, believed to be used in the crime, have been seized by the police.

Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 38-year-old man whose body was found in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on October 21, with the arrest of his wife and three others, a senior officer said.

The deceased, identified as Rohit Kumar, a native of Katua Beda village under Mandu block in Ramgarh district, was living in a rented house in Ramgarh town.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

Kumar and his wife, Anju Devi (32), had gone to attend a Durga Puja festival in Argada when the couple allegedly had an argument over an issue.

He subsequently went missing, and his body, bearing multiple injury marks, was recovered by police near a bridge over Parsa Nala on the Giddi-Naisarai Road on the morning of October 21.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case at Mandu (Kuju) police station on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Karan Kumar.

Ramgarh SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alok Ranjan, arrested four persons in connection with the murder.

"During the investigation, technical and circumstantial evidence indicated that Rohit was murdered by his wife, Anju Devi, along with his mother-in-law, Sundari Devi (51), brother-in-law, Dineshwar Prajapati (26), and Md Shoukat Ansari (35)," the SP said.

The accused have confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Motive Behind The Crime

Kuju outpost officer-in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh said police had seized a blood-stained wooden plank and a dupatta allegedly used in the crime.

All four accused have been sent to judicial custody, he said.

Police said frequent quarrels between the couple over the wife's alleged extramarital affair were suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

The woman had also lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the dispute, an officer said.