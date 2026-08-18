Why Women Remain Under-Represented In Cabinets

Lack of women in Karnataka's new council of ministers has put the spotlight once again on women's under-representation in politics and policy.

IMAGE: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with state Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara during the Karnataka cabinet expansion ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, August 3, 2026. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Key Points Women account for just 9.9 per cent of ministers across 31 state and Union Territory councils.

Only 14 states have councils where women comprise more than 10 per cent of ministers.

Manipur leads with 20 per cent women ministers, followed by Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Women ministers are largely assigned portfolios such as women and child development, social welfare, health and tourism.

Low representation raises questions about whether women will gain meaningful influence over policymaking after reservation takes effect.

When Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expanded his council of ministers last fortnight, one thing stood out: The list had zero women.

This is in stark contrast to the discourse around the promise of greater representation for women following the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of states and UTs.

Karnataka's case is representative of a larger national pattern. An analysis by Business Standard of councils of ministers in 28 states and three UTs (Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry) shows that out of the 608 ministers in office across 31 councils, only 60 are women, just 9.9 per cent of the total.

In other words, only one in 10 ministers is a woman. This number drops to 8.4 per cent in the Union council of ministers.

While political parties increasingly campaign on women-centric welfare schemes and rely on women voters as a decisive electoral constituency, that emphasis has yet to translate into a meaningful presence around the table where government policy is shaped.

Ujjaini Halim, West Bengal state coordinator of the Association for Democratic Reforms, said that parties alluring women voters by introducing various schemes aimed at them is also a form of 'vote-bank politics'.

"If you look at women voters only as a vote bank, that is not very good for our electoral democracy," she said.

Only 14 states have councils where women form more than 10 per cent of the total. Apart from Karnataka, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Puducherry also do not have a single woman as minister.

Meanwhile, no state comes close to gender parity. Manipur has the highest proportion of women ministers at 20 per cent, followed by Jharkhand (18.2 per cent) and West Bengal (17.1 per cent); even these fall short of the one-third benchmark envisioned by the law.

According to Halim, the problem begins well before a woman reaches the stage of being considered for a ministerial berth.

"It's a genuine lack of political interest in fielding more women candidates," she said, adding that women's empowerment often remains "more of a lip service" when women are not given important positions inside the political parties.

Women Still Get Limited Portfolios

The distribution of portfolios assigned to women reveals another layer of inequality. Across states, women ministers are overwhelmingly entrusted with departments like women and child development (WCD), social welfare, health and tourism.

Rekha Gupta, who leads the BJP government in Delhi, is the only woman CM in India right now; three states have women deputy CMs: Maharashtra (Sunetra Pawar), Rajasthan (Diya Kumari) and Manipur (Nemcha Kipgen).

Around one-third of all women ministers across states and UTs hold the WCD portfolio.

Notable exceptions where women hold portfolios other than that are Andhra Pradesh, which has Vangalapudi Anitha as the home minister; Delhi and Rajasthan, where Gupta and Kumari head finance; and Tripura and Tamil Nadu, where Santana Chakma and S Keerthana hold the industries portfolio.

The limited representation of women in executive positions also raises questions about substantive representation -- whether women have meaningful influence over policymaking and resource allocation.

The question, therefore, is not simply whether more women will enter legislatures after the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation, but whether political parties will give them a meaningful role once they get there.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff