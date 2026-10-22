Why were Raihan Vadra's photos removed from exhibition? Bikaner House explains

Bikaner House sparked controversy by requesting the removal of certain photographs from Raihan Vadra's 'No Idea Is Final' exhibition, citing policy inconsistency, a move criticised by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as an attempt to muzzle youth expression.

IMAGE: Raihan Vadra said the Bikaner House administration pulled down many of his pictures of the recent Delhi protests ahead of a solo exhibition. Photograph: Bikaner House Society on Instagram

Key Points The Bikaner House Society on Thursday sought the removal of certain photographs from Raihan Vadra's exhibition.

The society stated the photographs were 'inconsistent with the policy' of the Bikaner House Management Society.

Artist Raihan Vadra claimed he was informed on Wednesday that the show would be cancelled if the photos were not removed by 5 pm.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the move 'ridiculous', accusing authorities of 'muzzling' the voice of the youth across the nation.

The Bikaner House Society on Thursday said it had sought the removal of certain photographs from Raihan Vadra's exhibition after finding them inconsistent with its policy, adding that the remaining pictures continued to be displayed.

Bikaner House Policy Stance

In a statement, the society said it is a public cultural institution dedicated to promoting art and culture, and that exhibitions and associated activities must comply with the Bikaner House Management Society Policy.

"Certain photographs displayed as part of Mr Raihan Vadra's exhibition, No Idea Is Final', at Bikaner House were found to be inconsistent with the policy of the Bikaner House Management Society. Accordingly, their removal was requested," the society said.

"The photographs that are consistent with the Society's policy have continued to be displayed," it added.

Artist's Reaction And Controversy

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, on Wednesday said the Bikaner House administration had taken down several of his photographs depicting recent protests in Delhi ahead of a solo exhibition, triggering a controversy.

The exhibition, titled "No Idea is Final", was previewed on Wednesday and opens on Thursday.

Raihan said he was informed at 3.30 pm that the show would be cancelled if the photographs were not removed by 5 pm. He also said he had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the exhibition with the Bikaner House management well in advance.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Criticism

Priyanka Gandhi termed the move "ridiculous", accusing the authorities of "muzzling" the voice of the youth across the nation.

"Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," she told PTI.

In a message tagging Raihan, the Congress leader took a veiled swipe at the Modi government, saying, "When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect".

Addressing her son, she said, "You stand for what is true, and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be."