A groundbreaking study from Goa Institute of Management and IIM Kozhikode sheds light on the intricate reasons why individuals and organisations find it challenging to discontinue technology, revealing it's far more than a simple choice.

Key Points Discontinuing technology is a complex process influenced by years of user interaction, not a single decision.

A study by Goa Institute of Management and IIM Kozhikode found that habits, relationships, routines, and dependencies make it hard to stop using technology.

Technology discontinuance is driven by the interplay of four elements: People, Technology, Task, and Structure.

Individuals and organisations often continue using unsatisfactory systems due to habit, emotional attachment, switching costs, or deep technical integration.

Organisations planning system replacements must consider hidden dependencies like employee habits and workflows to avoid budget overruns and frustration.

Leaving a technology is rarely a single decision but is shaped by what users build around it through years of use, a new research by Goa Institute of Management and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has found.

The study, published in "Information Systems Frontiers", systematically reviews and qualitatively synthesises 97 studies spanning social media platforms, individual utility applications and organisational information systems.

Understanding Technology Discontinuance

Smit Ghelani, Senior Lecturer at Goa Institute of Management (GIM) said, "think about the applications we once used regularly but no longer have on our smartphones. Some may have been replaced by newer alternatives. Others may have gradually lost their relevance in our daily lives. There are also applications that we have repeatedly uninstalled and reinstalled".

"The same question applies to organisations, which regularly have to decide whether to replace or retire systems that have supported their operations for years. Understanding why these systems are discontinued, and what makes their discontinuance difficult, is an important aspect of managing technological change," he told PTI.

Ghelani explained that when we evaluate a technology, we often focus on what it helps us achieve.

"We pay less attention to what we build around it through continued use. Over time, habits, relationships, routines and dependencies become part of our relationship with that technology. These can make it hard to stop using it even when we recognise its limitations, and they can make a technology that works today difficult to discontinue tomorrow. Understanding discontinuance requires us to examine how this relationship evolves," he said.

Key Factors Influencing Technology Use

The study found that technology discontinuance is rarely driven by a single factor. It reflects how well four elements fit together -- People (expectations, emotions, habits), Technology (performance, design, obsolescence), Task (the purpose the system serves) and Structure (costs, social pressure, organisational norms).

When these elements remain aligned, people continue using the technology. But, when their alignment begins to change, pressures to discontinue technology emerge.

Why Users And Organisations Resist Change

The researchers observed that people and organisations often stay with systems they are unhappy with because of habit, emotional attachment, switching costs or deep technical integration.

"Relentless scrolling of feeds on social media, constant notification and personalised recommendations may cause overload and fatigue. This makes users feel they have lost control over the technology leading them to permanently quit the technology," Ghelani said.

"Organisations planning to replace systems should account for hidden dependencies such as employee habits, workflows and governance, which can exceed the budget of replacement and may cause frustration among employees," he added.