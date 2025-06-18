Why this deafening silence over crash, Praful Patel asks Singapore Airlines

Former Civil Aviation Minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday questioned the "silence" of Singapore Airlines over the horrific crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad last week.

IMAGE: SDRF and police personnel conduct search operations at the Air India AI-171 flight crash site, Ahmedabad, June 15, 2025. Photograph: @dgpgujarat X/ANI Photo

Singapore Airlines is a 25.1 per cent stakeholder in Tata Group-run Air India, and holds a board position in the airline.

Taking to X, Patel expressed dismay at what he termed as a "surprising silence" from Singapore Airlines over the tragedy.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed shortly after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

While 241 persons on board the aircraft died, one miraculously survived. Besides, 29 persons on the ground were also killed in the tragedy.

"In all the sorrow and din surrounding the Air India crash, there remains a surprising silence -- or perhaps ignorance -- about the role of a substantial shareholder, and the entity responsible for maintaining a large number, if not all, of Air India's widebody aircraft," Patel said in a post on X.

"Guess the name: Singapore Airlines. They seem to be in hiding. Let's not forget -- they have a say in management and a codeshare agreement with Air India," said the NCP leader, whose party is an ally of the ruling BJP.

Highlighting the connection between Singapore Airlines and Air India's leadership, Patel said, "Importantly, Campbell Wilson, the CEO of Air India, is a nominee of Singapore Airlines. He previously served as CEO of their low-cost subsidiary, Scoot Airlines. Why this deafening silence, SQ?"

SQ is the IATA code of Singapore Airlines.

Almost a week after the Air India plane crash, the Singapore Airlines in a statement on Wednesday said it was in "close contact" with Tata Sons.

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of everyone affected by the devastating Air India flight AI171 accident, the airline said.

"We have been in close contact with our partner Tata Sons and Air India, and continue to offer our full support and all necessary assistance to them during this difficult time," it said.

Investigations into the crash are currently being conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India's internal safety board.

Besides, the government has also set up a high-level committee under Union Home Secretary to conduct a probe into the accident.

The committee has to submit its report in three months.