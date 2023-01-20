SC protection for filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in goddess Kaali poster row

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from coercive action to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection with FIRs registered against her in various states over a controversial poster of her upcoming documentary film showing goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

IMAGE: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. Photograph: Courtesy, Leena Manimekalai on Facebook

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notices to the Centre, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments on her plea.

The top court noted that a lookout circular has been issued against her.

"No coercive action should be taken against the petitioner in respect of the FIRs lodged against her. At this stage, it may be noted that lodging of FIRs in multiple case may be of serious prejudice. We are inclined to issue notice so that all FIRs can be consolidated in one place in accordance with law," the bench said.

Advocate Kamini Jaiswal, appearing for Manimekalai, submitted that there is no intention to hurt religious feelings.

The plea filed by Manimekalai sought to club and quash the FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the poster, which shows her dressed as goddess Kaali and smoking a cigarette while holding a pride flag.

The filmmaker has also sought an ex-parte stay on criminal proceedings emanating from these FIRs.