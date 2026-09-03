'Why should I even respond?' Aaditya Thackeray on Disha Salian case

Thackeray maintained that he has no involvement in the Disha Salian death case and stated that the move is an attempt by the ruling party to defame political opponents.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray participates at the 'Maidan Bachao Tiranga Andolan', in Mumbai, August 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday dismissed the Bombay High Court’s directive to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR in the Disha Salian death case, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running a smear campaign against him for the last six years.

Key Points The Shiv Sena-UBT leader alleged that the BJP systematically targets anyone who challenges their authority.

This comes after Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane earlier today said that if Aaditya Thackeray and others named in connection with the Disha Salian death case have nothing to do with the matter, they should come forward and clarify their position.

The Maharashtra minister said he had maintained from the beginning that Salian's death should not be treated as a suicide and expressed confidence that the CBI investigation would bring out facts surrounding the case.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Thackeray maintained that he has no involvement in the matter and stated that the move is an attempt by the ruling party to defame political opponents.

"It's something that I have nothing to do about and not even thought about. Why should I even respond to this? BJP tries to defame everybody. They have tried to make Rahul Gandhi a 'Pappu' for years. They have tried to defame me for the last six years," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that the BJP systematically targets anyone who challenges their authority.

"Anybody who pricks the BJP, they have a problem with them. Like I said, when you have nothing to do with anything, why speak on anything or give it any importance? That's my stand," he added.

This comes after Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane earlier today said that if Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others named in connection with the Disha Salian death case have nothing to do with the matter, they should come forward and clarify their position, following the Bombay High Court's direction for a CBI probe.

The Maharashtra minister said he had maintained from the beginning that Salian's death should not be treated as a suicide and expressed confidence that the CBI investigation would bring out facts surrounding the case.

"We were clear from day one that this was not a suicide; this was a murder case. And events of that nature are now coming to light. Now the CBI investigation will begin, and an FIR will be lodged," Rane said.

He said his primary expectation from the investigation was that alleged destruction of evidence and misuse of power would be examined.

"My only expectation is that regarding the wrong that was done to our sister named Disha Salian—the way power was misused to destroy evidence and proof—all of those things are now going to come out. In the end, no matter how much you try to hide the truth, it eventually comes out," he said.

Meanwhile, the High Court had stated that nobody should be treated as an accused unless the Investigating Officer believes that there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against the person, based on the evidence collected.

Rane also welcomed the Bombay High Court order and said it would provide relief to Salian's father, Satish Salian.

The court has directed the CBI to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salian's death. The Malvani Police Station has also been directed to hand over relevant records to the CBI.

Salian, a celebrity manager, was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling from a building in Mumbai. Her death occurred days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence.