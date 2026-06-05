Why Samrat Choudhary Wants Rabri Out Of Her Bungalow

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IMAGE: 10 Circular Road in Patna, where Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi live currently. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bihar government has directed Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road after allotting it to a serving minister.

Samrat Choudhary publicly insisted no individual can indefinitely retain an official residence allotted by the state government.

RJD leaders have termed the eviction move as political vendetta aimed at humiliating Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Controversy intensified as the Opposition questioned expansion of the chief minister's official residence through a merger of bungalows.

Is Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in a hurry to target Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, former chief ministers and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's elderly parents?

It does seem so if his repeated statements that Rabri Devi must vacate her 10 Circular Road official bungalow at any cost are anything to go by.

Choudhary made his intentions clear in one sentence on Tuesday (June 2) when without naming Rabri Devi he stated that official bungalows are not 'bapauti' (personal property) of anyone.

He also used strong words to warn Rabri Devi: 'You have to vacate the bungalow at any cost. There is no one in the world who can refuse to vacate an official bungalow.'

Interestingly, Choudhary himself has expanded the already sprawling chief minister's official residence, 1 Aney Marg, and is set to live in a renovated mega bungalow.

The Choudhary-led government has renamed 1 Aney Marg as Lok Sevak Marg.

Till April 15, when Nitish Kumar was chief minister, his official residence was spread over seven acres of land but now with the 5 Deshratna Marg bungalow having been assimilated to the chief minister's official residence, it has expanded to 15 acres, allege Opposition leaders in Patna.

Choudhary's party the Bharatiya Janata Party and his major ally the Janata Dal-United are silent on why the chief minister's official residence was expanded by merging 5 Deshratna Marg bungalow to it.

Earlier, the 5 Deshratna Marg bungalow was allotted to the deputy chief minister, which included Choudhary himself and then DCM Tejashwi Yadav during the National Democratic alliance and Mahagathbandhan governments led by Nitish Kumar over the last decade.

After the NDA returned to power with the BJP as the senior partner last year, this is the second time in six months that Rabri Devi has been asked to vacate her official bungalow that witnessed several political activities, including important meetings of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in the last 20 years.

Notice issued to Rabri Devi in May

The state government issued a notice to Rabri in the last week of May, as the bungalow was allotted in her name, to vacate it within two weeks. Rabri refused and challenged the government to evict her by force.

'I will not vacate it, bring the police and get it vacated,' an angry Rabri Devi reacted last week.

The building construction department in its official communication to Rabri Devi informed her that the 10 Circular Road residence has been allotted to Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Nand Kishor Ram on May 27.

'In this light, we request you to immediately vacate it while shifting to 39, Hardinge Road, marked for the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. This has been approved by the competent authority,' the notice said.

Rabri, 67, who was Bihar's first woman chief minister, along with her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav, 80, along with their younger son Tejashwi Yadav have been living in this bungalow since 2006 after being ousted from power.

"Despite the fact that Laluji is a former CM, an official bungalow was never allotted to him, he has been living with his wife and children in the 10 Circular Road residence for over two decades," says RJD leader Shakti Yadav.

"The BJP government led by Choudhary is targeting Lalu-Rabri to harass and humiliate them. But Rabriji will not vacate come what may," Shakti Yadav added.

"This move by the government is simply to target Lalu-Rabri, nothing else, as there is no urgency. If two former CMs are living in a bungalow, what is the need to direct them to vacate? It is political in nature," says political analyst Satyanarayan Madan.

"Thousands of party leaders and workers will protest if police force is used to vacate their house," says RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan.

How Choudhary expanded the CM's residence

According to sources in the state building construction department, Samrat Choudhary directed officials to expand the chief minister's official residence by merging an adjacent bungalow.

"His (Choudhary) message was clear, to turn the chief minister's official residence into a bigger one. Now renovation work is underway."

An official letter from the department dated April 30 stated that 'residence number 5, Deshratna Marg is marked as an extended part of 1, Aney Marg (chief minister's official residence).'

An official, who was posted at 1 Aney Marg during Nitish Kumar's rule, said this was formally designated as the state chief minister's official residence in 2006 when it was allotted to Nitish Kumar; Lalu-Rabri had lived there from the early 1990s to 2005.

1 Aney Marg was spread over seven acres of land full of green cover. It has dozens of rooms including residential suites, office chambers, large meeting halls, staff quarters and spaces for security and visitors.

Developed as an administrative hub, it has a dedicated area for the popular Janata Darbar -- public hearings that Nitish Kumar held for years.

Besides, there is large grass field, walking space, a pond and more than 150 varieties of herbal and aromatic plants. During the Lalu-Rabri tenure, it also housed a cattle shed.

RJD leaders question the decision to merge the 5 Desh Ratna Marg bungalow with the chief minister's official residence at 1 Aney Marg.

"Choudhary may be CM of a poor state, but is living in a house bigger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence," says Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a senior RJD leader.

The RJD also questioned how six MPs -- Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nitin Nabin, Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Jha and Devesh Chandra Thakur -- have been allotted bungalows in Patna.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff