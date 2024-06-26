News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Opposition didn't seek division of Speaker votes

Why Opposition didn't seek division of Speaker votes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2024 16:37 IST
The Congress on Wednesday said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents did not seek a division of votes in the Speaker's election as they wanted to maintain a spirit of consensus and cooperation.

IMAGE: Newly elected Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla receives a standing ovation as he takes the chair during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

'INDIA parties exercised their democratic right and moved motions in support of Kodikunnil Suresh as Lok Sabha Speaker. Voice Vote was taken. Thereafter, INDIA parties could have insisted on division,' All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

 

'They did not do so. This is because they wanted a spirit of consensus and cooperation to prevail, a spirit singularly lacking in the actions of the PM and the NDA,' he added.

The Opposition had put up K Suresh as a joint candidate against National Democratic Alliance's choice Om Birla, who was eventually elected as Speaker for the third time in a row.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Why The Speaker's Job Is Important
Congress' Double-Engine Vipaksh!
'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'
SC lets Kejri file substantial appeal against HC order
Zero FIR: New criminal laws ready for rollout
SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'
Putin's North Korea Gamble
