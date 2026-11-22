Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has ignited a political storm by claiming that "BJP agents" are actively working within the JD-U to orchestrate a merger and sideline Nitish Kumar from public view.

IMAGE: A view of 'Nitish Setu', a six-lane cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Vaishali, Bihar, November 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prashant Kishor alleged on Sunday that "BJP agents" within the JD-U are facilitating a party merger and keeping Nitish Kumar from public appearances.

Kishor's remarks came after Nitish Kumar's absence from a bridge dedication function by PM Modi the day before in Vaishali district.

NDA sources refuted the claim, stating Kumar was not invited as he no longer holds a constitutional post and it was a government function.

An RJD leader countered the NDA's explanation, highlighting the presence of other Rajya Sabha MPs at the event, similar to Nitish Kumar.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday claimed that "BJP agents" in the Janata Dal-United were clearing the way for a "merger" of the party, and hence, preventing its national president Nitish Kumar from appearing in public.

Allegations Of JD-U Merger Plot

Kishor, who is also a former national vice president of the JD-U, made the remark when his views were sought on the absence of Kumar, a former chief minister of Bihar, from a function the day before when a bridge named after the latter was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to PTI video, Kishor said, "You should pose this question to Sanjay Jha (JD-U) working president) as to why Nitish Kumar, who had received the PM at Patna airport, was not present at the function in Vaishali district".

"The fact is that the JD-U is being run by BJP agents who are paving the way for the party's merger. To this end, they are ensuring that Nitish Kumar is kept away from the public eye," alleged the Bankipur MLA.

However, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sources sought to rubbish the allegation with the claim that Kumar, who stepped down in April, was not invited to the programme as he no longer held a constitutional post and it was a government function.

They also pointed out that several JD-U leaders, including Kumar's son Nishant, who is a minister, and deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, were present at the function.

However, a senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, who did not wish to be named, cited the presence of leaders like Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, both of whom were "Rajya Sabha MPs, just like Nitish Kumar", to rubbish the ruling NDA's contention.