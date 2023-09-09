News
Why Konark wheel was chosen as backdrop for G20 welcome

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 09, 2023 15:12 IST
A replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha's Sun Temple served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Saturday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with US President Joe Biden during the G20 Leaders' Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The backdrop carried a striking image of the Konark Wheel with the G20 logo on one side and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future' -- on the other.

Modi welcomed heads of state and other leaders amid melodious strains of shehnai as flags of G20 member countries, invited nations and several international organisations fluttered in the pleasant morning breeze.

 

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.

Its rotating motion symbolises time, 'Kaalchakra', as well as progress and continuous change.

It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society.

United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several other top leaders were among those welcomed by Modi at the G20 Summit.

Artists played 'Vaishnav Jan To', 'Padharo Mharo Des' and 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on shehnai as the leaders walked the red carpet at the Bharat Mandapam.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
