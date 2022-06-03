News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why is Israel Defence Minister in India?

Why is Israel Defence Minister in India?

By Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: June 03, 2022 11:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A week before he turned 63 on June 9, retired General Benjamin 'Benny' Gantz -- briefly his country's prime minister and now its defence minister -- was in New Delhi to meet with his counterpart, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

Please click on the images for glimpses of General Gantz's visit.

IMAGE: General Gantz -- who headed the Israel Defence Forces from 2011 to 2015 -- greets Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, and General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, chief of the army staff, look on.
Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Gantz, left, at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Indian and Israeli raksha mantris before the India-Israel defence delegation meeting at Vigyan Bhawan.
Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh with Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, Admiral Hari Kumar and General Pande at the delegation level talks with Israel at Vigyan Bhawan.
Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Modi congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett
Modi congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett
Why more and more Indians are falling in love with Israel
Why more and more Indians are falling in love with Israel
India-Israel relationship is a marriage made in heaven', says Netanyahu
India-Israel relationship is a marriage made in heaven', says Netanyahu
Punjab CM meets Moosewala's family days after killing
Punjab CM meets Moosewala's family days after killing
ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Meet Hrithik's GORGEOUS Cousin
Meet Hrithik's GORGEOUS Cousin
SEE: Iga Swiatek's Journey To Final
SEE: Iga Swiatek's Journey To Final
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India, Israel to expand defence cooperation

India, Israel to expand defence cooperation

Gehri dosti: Israeli PM on 30 yrs of ties with India

Gehri dosti: Israeli PM on 30 yrs of ties with India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances