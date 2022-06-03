Why is Israel Defence Minister in India?

A week before he turned 63 on June 9, retired General Benjamin 'Benny' Gantz -- briefly his country's prime minister and now its defence minister -- was in New Delhi to meet with his counterpart, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

IMAGE: General Gantz -- who headed the Israel Defence Forces from 2011 to 2015 -- greets Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, and General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, chief of the army staff, look on.

IMAGE: General Gantz, left, at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

IMAGE: The Indian and Israeli raksha mantris before the India-Israel defence delegation meeting at Vigyan Bhawan.

IMAGE: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh with Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, Admiral Hari Kumar and General Pande at the delegation level talks with Israel at Vigyan Bhawan.

