Home  » News » Why is Costa Rica taking Indian deportees from US?

Why is Costa Rica taking Indian deportees from US?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2025 10:01 IST

Costa Rica has agreed to serve as a "bridge" to repatriate illegal immigrants in the United States, including from India and Central Asia, according to an official release on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Handcuffed and chained deportees board a US military aircraft. Photograph: @USBPChief/X

The first group of 200 migrants will arrive at the Juan Santamaria International Airport on a commercial flight on Wednesday, according to a statement by Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles' office.

"The Government of Costa Rica agreed to collaborate with the United States in the repatriation of 200 illegal immigrants to their country. These are people originating from countries in central Asia and India," said the statement.

 

The release did not say how many of them are from India.

"Costa Rica will serve as a bridge for them to reach their countries of origin," it said.

These immigrants will be transferred to a temporary migrant care facility in the Central American nation before repatriation to their countries of origin.

The US-funded repatriation is being supervised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which will oversee the migrants' care during their stay in the country, according to the statement.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, where he met President Donald Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including immigration.

Three batches comprising a total of 332 Indians have already been sent back to India amid an intensified crackdown by the Trump administration against illegal immigrants.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
