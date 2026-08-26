Why Is Asim Munir in Tehran?

Pakistan's army chief held a series of engagements with Iranian leaders in Tehran as regional diplomacy remained in focus.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir greets Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during a meeting in Tehran, August 24, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout/Reuters

Key Points Field Marshal Asim Munir met senior Iranian political and government leaders during his visit to Tehran on August 24.

Meetings included discussions with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

IMAGE: Asim Munir and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf at their meeting. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Iranian and Pakistan officials attend a meeting led by Asim Munir and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Officials from both sides join discussions as Asim Munir continues his Tehran engagements. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters

Munir Meets Pezeshkian

IMAGE: Asim Munir meets Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian who will visit New Delhi next month for the BRICS Summit. Photograph: WANA News Agency/Pool Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Pezeshkian speaks during his meeting with Asim Munir. Photograph: Iran's Presidential Website/WANA/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Asim Munir addresses Dr Pezeshkian during their meeting. Photograph: Iran's Presidential Website/WANA/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Iranian state television broadcasts visuals from the Munir-Pezeshkian meeting. Photograph: Wana News Agency/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff