Why Is Asim Munir in Tehran?

Pakistan's army chief held a series of engagements with Iranian leaders in Tehran as regional diplomacy remained in focus.
IMAGE: Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir greets Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during a meeting in Tehran, August 24, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout/Reuters
Key Points
- Field Marshal Asim Munir met senior Iranian political and government leaders during his visit to Tehran on August 24.
- Meetings included discussions with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.
IMAGE: Asim Munir and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf at their meeting. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Iranian and Pakistan officials attend a meeting led by Asim Munir and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Officials from both sides join discussions as Asim Munir continues his Tehran engagements. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters
Munir Meets Pezeshkian
IMAGE: Asim Munir meets Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian who will visit New Delhi next month for the BRICS Summit. Photograph: WANA News Agency/Pool Reuters
IMAGE: Dr Pezeshkian speaks during his meeting with Asim Munir. Photograph: Iran's Presidential Website/WANA/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Asim Munir addresses Dr Pezeshkian during their meeting. Photograph: Iran's Presidential Website/WANA/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Iranian state television broadcasts visuals from the Munir-Pezeshkian meeting. Photograph: Wana News Agency/Pool/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff