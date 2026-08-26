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Why Is Asim Munir in Tehran?

By REDIFF NEWS August 26, 2026 16:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pakistan's army chief held a series of engagements with Iranian leaders in Tehran as regional diplomacy remained in focus.

 

Asim Munir shakes hands with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir greets Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during a meeting in Tehran, August 24, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Field Marshal Asim Munir met senior Iranian political and government leaders during his visit to Tehran on August 24.
  • Meetings included discussions with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Asim Munir and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf seated during talks in Tehran.

IMAGE: Asim Munir and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf at their meeting. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters

Asim Munir and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf meet with officials in Tehran.

IMAGE: Iranian and Pakistan officials attend a meeting led by Asim Munir and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters

Pakistani and Iranian delegations hold discussions during Munir's Tehran visit.

IMAGE: Officials from both sides join discussions as Asim Munir continues his Tehran engagements. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA/Handout/Reuters

Munir Meets Pezeshkian

Asim Munir and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hold talks in Tehran.

IMAGE: Asim Munir meets Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian who will visit New Delhi next month for the BRICS Summit. Photograph: WANA News Agency/Pool Reuters

President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during talks with Asim Munir.

IMAGE: Dr Pezeshkian speaks during his meeting with Asim Munir. Photograph: Iran's Presidential Website/WANA/Handout/Reuters

 

Asim Munir speaks during a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

IMAGE: Asim Munir addresses Dr Pezeshkian during their meeting. Photograph: Iran's Presidential Website/WANA/Handout/Reuters

Iranian state TV shows Asim Munir and President Pezeshkian during talks.

IMAGE: Iranian state television broadcasts visuals from the Munir-Pezeshkian meeting. Photograph: Wana News Agency/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

 

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Asim MunirTehranMohammad Bagher GhalibafPakistanMasoud Pezeshkian

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