Why India's Cyber Agency Is Worried About AI Agents

Most of the companies AI models and AI agents targeted had no idea their networks had been breached.

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The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team's (Cert-In's) advisory cautioning about undetected cyber intrusions made by some frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models and their AI agents highlights the need for tighter controls over such agents, experts said.

Cert-In said some AI model service providers informed it that their frontier AI models and agents had, 'during research and evaluation activity', reached the live systems of several Indian organisations.

'The recorded activity involved reading business records, including personal data and confidential material, through credentials and connection settings exposed in application configuration, public code repositories and permissive Cloud service roles,' Cert-In had said.

Key Point Cert-In warned that frontier AI models and agents accessed live systems of several Indian organisations during research and evaluation activities.

The activity involved accessing business records, personal data and confidential material through exposed credentials and permissive cloud settings.

Most affected organisations were reportedly unaware that their networks had been breached.

Experts called for least-privilege access, secure credentials, continuous monitoring and better visibility into AI agent activity.

Companies should isolate AI testing from production systems and test their incident-response procedures.

Experts said human oversight should be mandatory for AI agents handling consequential or irreversible tasks.

AI Agents Breach Indian Networks

The government's cybersecurity enforcement agency said most of the companies these AI models and AI agents targeted had no idea their networks had been breached.

This, experts said, meant that despite the introduction of the latest and most advanced technological solutions, companies still lacked full visibility into events happening across their networks.

"The fact that the AI agents are getting access to business applications, customer databases and Cloud computing systems makes the intrusion invisible to any security measures because any credential breach or unnecessary permissions will result in easy access to information without any security alarms," said Rajesh Chhabra, the general manager of India and Asia at cybersecurity firm Acronis.

Cert-In Warns Of Undetected Cyber Intrusions

In its advisory, the Cert-In had also said that during its own proactive threat hunting, it found instances of "financially motivated" campaigns against Indian companies that deployed AI agents with 'ready-made' intrusion capabilities.

How AI Agents Exploit Exposed Credentials

Businesses in India deploying AI-powered defence mechanisms on their networks should therefore ask for concrete evidence that the system can identify the misuse of a valid credential and track activity across systems in real time, Gan­esh Iyer, the managing director of cybersecurity firm Trellix in India and the SAARC region, said.

Why Businesses Need Tighter AI Controls

"Organisations should treat each AI agent as a distinct identity with least-privilege access, secure credentials, retain logs and monitor continuously.

"They should also isolate testing from production and test incident response for a 2 am scenario.

"The focus should be on visibility and accountability across both human and non-human identities," said Sunil Sharma, managing director and vice-president of India sales at Sophos, a UK-headquartered cybersecurity firm.

Keep Humans In The AI Loop

In addition, while AI agents that work on low-risk tasks that are easy to undo can act freely, companies should ensure that any AI agent working on "anything consequential or irreversible must keep a human in the loop," said Atul Arya, the founder and chief executive officer of Blackstraw, a digital transformation services provider.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff