Why INDIA bloc to fight UP bypolls on 'cycle' symbol

Why INDIA bloc to fight UP bypolls on 'cycle' symbol

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 24, 2024 11:09 IST
INDIA bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls on his party's election symbol 'cycle', Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav announced on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the swearing-in ceremony of the Jammu and Kashmir government, in Srinagar on October 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said the alliance's decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but its pursuit of victory.

"The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," Yadav said in a post on X.

"With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'INDIA bloc' on all 9 assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the coming election will be fought for the protection of the country's Constitution, peace, and the honour of "Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities)."

 

Bypolls will be held on November 13 on nine seats-- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha, while a bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The Congress had originally demanded five of 10 assembly seats (including Milkipur).

The SP, however, last week said the Congress had agreed to contest on two seats, Ghaziabad and Khair (Aligarh), leaving the rest to the SP.

The Election Commission has announced a by-election on nine seats, leaving out Milkipur (Ayodhya).

The last date for filing nominations is October 25.

The SP has already declared its candidates from Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majahawan and Meerapur.

Counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
