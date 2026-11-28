'Candidates belonging to one particular section of the society are being favoured for recommendation/elevation to the exclusion of everyone else including marginalised communities including scheduled castes, tribes, other backward classes, minorities, women and even persons from forward sections of the society who are not from a particular community.'

IMAGE: Justice B R Gavai, retired Chief Justice of India. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Retired Justice B R Gavai, the first Buddhist and second Dalit to head the Indian judiciary, on Friday alleged discrimination against marginalised communities in the appointment and transfer of judges to the higher courts as he urged President Droupadi Murmu to uphold 'diversity, inclusivity and merit'.

'Candidates belonging to one particular section of the society are being favoured for recommendation/elevation to the exclusion of everyone else including marginalised communities including scheduled castes, tribes, other backward classes, minorities, women and even persons from forward sections of the society who are not from a particular community,' the former Chief Justice of India said without naming that section.

In a three-page letter to President Murmu, who is India's first tribal head of State, Justice Gavai also questioned the functioning of the Supreme Court collegium, alleging that its recent recommendations appeared to favour members of a particular community at the expense of candidates from marginalised backgrounds.

While he did not identify the community, the former CJI said a group accounting for less than 5 per cent of the country's population now constitutes more than 40 per cent of the Supreme Court's strength, with its representation having increased substantially in recent years.

Key Points Former Chief Justice B R Gavai has alleged discrimination against marginalised communities in appointments and transfers of higher court judges.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he urged the government to uphold diversity, inclusivity and merit.

Justice Gavai questioned the Supreme Court collegium's recommendations, alleging that candidates from a particular community were being favoured.

He claimed that a community comprising less than 5 per cent of the population accounts for over 40 per cent of the Supreme Court's strength.

Gavai Flags Bias In Judges' Appointments

Justice Gavai urged the President to 'acknowledge the issue at hand and intervene in the matter' to ensure that all are reminded of the constitutional duty of equal representation in the higher judiciary.

Citing Article 124(2) of the Constitution, Justice Gavai said the primacy accorded to collegium recommendations did not absolve the President of Constitutional responsibilities.

He maintained that the executive remained an equal stakeholder in the appointment and transfer of judges to Constitutional courts.

Article 124(2) governs the appointment, tenure, resignation, and removal of judges of the Supreme Court of India.

Marginalised Communities Underrepresented

The former CJI cited government data to say that out of 715 high court judges appointed since 2018, only 22 belonged to scheduled castes, 16 to scheduled tribes, 89 to other backward classes and 37 to minorities.

Roughly three of every four judges of Constitutional courts came from the general category, he added.

'For appointments between January 2021 and January 2026, the reported share of the forward communities is close to 80 per cent,' he said, adding that OBCs, perhaps 40 to 50 per cent of the total population, have received under 14 per cent share in higher judiciary.

Collegium Under Scrutiny Over Elevations

In his letter, Justice Gavai questioned the Supreme Court collegium's recent recommendations, alleging that they appeared to favour members of a particular community at the expense of candidates from marginalised backgrounds.

He said candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, minorities and women were being excluded from recommendations and elevations.

Gavai Appeals To President Murmu

Justice Gavai urged President Murmu to intervene to ensure diversity, inclusivity and merit in appointments to the higher judiciary.

Citing Article 124(2) of the Constitution, he argued that the executive remained an equal stakeholder in the appointment and transfer of judges to Constitutional courts.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff