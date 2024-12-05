Why do Bengal parties clash over attacks on Bangladesh Hindus?

The ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have reignited debates on minority rights, communal harmony, and the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal, with both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party using the issue to advance their political agendas, highlighting its growing influence on the state's political landscape.

IMAGE: Supporters of Sant Samaj raise slogans during a rally against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, in Kolkata, December 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Since Sheikh Hasina ouster in August following student unrest, widespread violence against Bangladesh's Hindu minority marked by vandalised temples, burned homes and growing fear has left the community increasingly vulnerable.

The situation worsened with the arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, who was detained en route to a rally advocating minority rights last week.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attacks but has carefully avoided inflaming communal tensions within the state.

Accusing the BJP of politicising the issue, Banerjee called on the Union government to take strong action and urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene in bringing back persecuted Indians from Bangladesh.

While clarifying that she had no official jurisdiction over the matter, she urged the ministry of external affairs to engage with Bangladesh authorities and, if necessary, with the UN.

She suggested, "If required, let an international peacekeeping force be sent to Bangladesh after talking to the (interim) government there to help them restore normalcy."

She questioned, "What was the central government doing all these years when the Hindu population was going down in Bangladesh?" and called for immediate action, stating, "I want the central government to take steps to protect Hindus in Bangladesh."

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of using the violence in Bangladesh as a "political weapon" to polarise voters.

"While they march in protest, where is their accountability? The BJP-led Centre is silent. Where is the 56-inch chest now? This inaction exposes their hypocrisy," Ghosh said.

The TMC has emphasised that communal harmony must be preserved within West Bengal, underscoring the state's tradition of secularism.

West Bengal shares a 2,217-km border with Bangladesh.

The BJP, meanwhile, has ramped up its rhetoric, accusing the TMC of failing to protect the interests of Hindus in West Bengal and turning a blind eye to their plight in Bangladesh.

"The violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is not just a Bangladeshi issue. It is a humanitarian crisis that directly impacts Bengal. TMC's silence and appeasement politics are a betrayal of the Hindu community," BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar told PTI.

The BJP has organised protests across the state, calling for a more robust response from the Indian government to safeguard the rights of Hindus in Bangladesh. The party has also sought to connect the issue to its longstanding promise of implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which offers citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

"The Hindus fleeing Bangladesh's violence must be assured of their rights and dignity in India," Majumdar added.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari echoed the sentiment, asserting that the unrest in Bangladesh would have a "definite impact" on West Bengal.

"Wherever Hindus are attacked, we will fight for justice. The TMC's opposition to the CAA shows their appeasement agenda," Adhikari said.

He questioned the chief minister's will to protect the life and livelihood of persecuted Hindus across the border.

"She has her MPs who should raise the matter in Parliament as a reflection of her right political will. This is not a political issue, but an existential crisis of the Bengali-speaking Hindus, and the chief minister should rise above politics to stand beside them," Adhikari said.

The BJP has organised statewide protests against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has also intensified its agitation, holding demonstrations in districts with large Hindu refugee populations.

The issue has also brought other opposition parties into the fray.

The Left Front and Congress have criticised both the TMC and BJP for politicising the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

"This is a humanitarian issue, not a political football. Instead of playing blame games, both the state and central governments must work together to ensure the safety of minorities on both sides of the border," said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"Communal violence anywhere in the region can have a cascading effect here. Political parties must act responsibly and prioritise humanitarian aid and diplomatic intervention," said political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty.

"The violence in Bangladesh has added a new dimension to West Bengal's politics. It reflects the interconnectedness of the region's socio-political fabric," Chakraborty said.

Protests at the India-Bangladesh border have intensified, with monks from the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti staging a demonstration at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas demanding the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and an end to attacks on Hindus.

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has condemned the recent attacks, calling for a boycott of Bangladeshi Muslims visiting West Bengal and urging Indians to deny services and accommodation to Bangladeshi citizens until the country apologises for the alleged desecration of the Indian flag.