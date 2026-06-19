Why Did Sergio Gor Meet Amitbhai?

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss enhancing cooperation on combating terrorism and bringing criminals to justice in both countries.

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

In a post on X, Gor said that the discussions revolved around protecting people from narcotics and illicit drugs and securing borders.

'Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister @AmitShah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations.'

Gor met Shah shortly after arriving in India from the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

In a post on X he shared a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

He termed the meeting fruitful and said, 'Lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India!'

Gor highlighted in a post on X that the two leaders held substantive talks on trade, regional security, and deepening economic partnership on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Key Points Sergio Gor and Amit Shah discussed strengthening cooperation on combating terrorism and criminal networks.

The talks focused on border security and curbing narcotics and illicit drug trafficking.

The meeting followed high-level India-US discussions held alongside the G7 Summit.

Security Cooperation In Focus

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff